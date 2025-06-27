Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Mid-Century Furniture, Road-Trip Books and Speakers

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
June 27, 2025 12:17 pm EDT
From Flamingo Estate to Crate & Barrel, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Flamingo Estate to Crate & Barrel, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Flamingo Estate, Crate & Barrel, Frama, Bang & Olufsen

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new American summer road-trip book from “The Retrologist” hits shelves, Flamingo Estate’s new grilling set drops and Frama drops the summertime mid-century modern furniture of our dreams.

<em>The Great American Retro Road Trip</em> Book
The Great American Retro Road Trip Book

Do you remember the fantastic family road trips that marked memorable summers as a kid? Of course you do. If you haven’t piled at least four family members and most of your belongings into a semi-large vehicle, you haven’t done summer right. Or you have….minus some traumatic Tetris packing fights and front seat hogging. Nevertheless, Rolando Pujol, curator of The Retrologist, has just published a book landmarking one of the most iconic American traditions. The Great American Road Trip hit shelves June 24 and celebrates roadside Americana institutions. It makes a great gift ahead of the busy summer travel season, so get yours now.

buy here: $35
Flamingo Estate Grilling Set
Flamingo Estate Grilling Set

Gracie Abrams loves their Manuka Honey Cream and so do we. But we also love most other things that come from Flamingo Estate. Their new grilling set just dropped (and is already sold out, so you better be setting a reminder for when it goes back into stock). The limited-edition set features a Strawberry Everything Sauce, Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Secret Jalapeño Salt — all flavors we’re pining for this summer.

buy here: $130
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition Speaker
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition Speaker

The premium sound company Bang & Olufsen company has just released a new made-to-order speaker that features an aluminum shell and individual scored finish and acoustic lens technology that creates a 360° listening experience.

buy here: $5,800
Chef Daniel Humm x Crate & Barrel
Chef Daniel Humm x Crate & Barrel

This week Crate & Barrel launched their new collaboration with acclaimed chef and visionary behind Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park Daniel Humm. The collection pulls inspiration from Humm’s minimalist vision and places an emphasis on quality materials. Select products include handblown wine and champagne glasses, a Japanese clay cooking pot and recycled stoneware salad plates.

shop here
Frama Petit Rond Series
Frama Petit Rond Series

It’s time to turn your backyard patio or balcony into a small European cafe. Frama has just released their Petit Rond series, which features a series of chairs and stools that are lightweight, straightforward and bring a sense of sophisticated minimalism into your home. You could find these on the streets in Venice or at a side street cafe in Amsterdam, and you know that’s when it’s time to get yourself some.

buy here: $510 – $930

More Like This

Reigning Champ sale
All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Oura Rings to Cooling Sheets: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Three photos of the Hydrow Pro Rower in my home. I tested the rowing machine for a month for this review.
Hydrow Pro Rower Review: I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much
Mr Porter sale
The Mr Porter Sale Just Got Even Better

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact
Take 20% Off This Handsome Tech Kit

$55$44

Persol 00649 Aviator Sunglasses
Of Course Persol Aviators Are on Sale at Amazon

$427$279

Sunglasses for sale at Woot
Oakley, Carrera and Ray-Bans Are Up to 84% Off

From Our Partner

Birdwell Balboa Shorts
Come and Get Your Discounted Cord Shorts

$654$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Impress me with your pantry staples.
Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Breitling Superocean Heritage
Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection
cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Oura Rings to Cooling Sheets: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Flamingo Estate to Crate & Barrel, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Mid-Century Furniture, Road-Trip Books and Speakers

Three photos of the Hydrow Pro Rower in my home. I tested the rowing machine for a month for this review.

Hydrow Pro Rower Review: I Didn’t Expect to Love It This Much

Score cool deals at the Huckberry sale.

20+ Deals From the Huckberry Sale to Beat the Heat

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week