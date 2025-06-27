Products of the Week: Mid-Century Furniture, Road-Trip Books and Speakers

Do you remember the fantastic family road trips that marked memorable summers as a kid? Of course you do. If you haven’t piled at least four family members and most of your belongings into a semi-large vehicle, you haven’t done summer right. Or you have….minus some traumatic Tetris packing fights and front seat hogging. Nevertheless, Rolando Pujol, curator of The Retrologist, has just published a book landmarking one of the most iconic American traditions. The Great American Road Trip hit shelves June 24 and celebrates roadside Americana institutions. It makes a great gift ahead of the busy summer travel season, so get yours now.