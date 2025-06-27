Products of the Week: Mid-Century Furniture, Road-Trip Books and Speakers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new American summer road-trip book from “The Retrologist” hits shelves, Flamingo Estate’s new grilling set drops and Frama drops the summertime mid-century modern furniture of our dreams.
The Great American Retro Road Trip Book
Do you remember the fantastic family road trips that marked memorable summers as a kid? Of course you do. If you haven’t piled at least four family members and most of your belongings into a semi-large vehicle, you haven’t done summer right. Or you have….minus some traumatic Tetris packing fights and front seat hogging. Nevertheless, Rolando Pujol, curator of The Retrologist, has just published a book landmarking one of the most iconic American traditions. The Great American Road Trip hit shelves June 24 and celebrates roadside Americana institutions. It makes a great gift ahead of the busy summer travel season, so get yours now.
Flamingo Estate Grilling Set
Gracie Abrams loves their Manuka Honey Cream and so do we. But we also love most other things that come from Flamingo Estate. Their new grilling set just dropped (and is already sold out, so you better be setting a reminder for when it goes back into stock). The limited-edition set features a Strawberry Everything Sauce, Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Secret Jalapeño Salt — all flavors we’re pining for this summer.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition Speaker
The premium sound company Bang & Olufsen company has just released a new made-to-order speaker that features an aluminum shell and individual scored finish and acoustic lens technology that creates a 360° listening experience.
Chef Daniel Humm x Crate & Barrel
This week Crate & Barrel launched their new collaboration with acclaimed chef and visionary behind Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park Daniel Humm. The collection pulls inspiration from Humm’s minimalist vision and places an emphasis on quality materials. Select products include handblown wine and champagne glasses, a Japanese clay cooking pot and recycled stoneware salad plates.
Frama Petit Rond Series
It’s time to turn your backyard patio or balcony into a small European cafe. Frama has just released their Petit Rond series, which features a series of chairs and stools that are lightweight, straightforward and bring a sense of sophisticated minimalism into your home. You could find these on the streets in Venice or at a side street cafe in Amsterdam, and you know that’s when it’s time to get yourself some.
