Products of the Week: Marathon Garb, Puma Shoes and Mouth Tape

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Caraway drops a new mini cooker, Tracksmith releases a new marathon collection and Flint + Tinder graces us with a new Texas Reserve collection.
Make Movies Shorter Hat
In the wake of the ongoing devastation caused by the wildfires in Southern California, Point Of No Return Films has rush-released one of their bestsellers — this limited-edition Make Movies Shorter hat. Manufactured in Dodger Blue to pay homage to the LA home team, 100% of the proceeds from sales will go to both The California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief.
Caraway Petite Cooker
Does your cookware make you happy? For the last five years, Caraway has been injecting some serious cheer into kitchens across the country with their whimsical take on nonstick ceramic cookware. To celebrate the milestone, they’ve unveiled the Birthday Collection: a limited-edition rerelease of seven colors that have previously adorned their two-quart Petite Cooker. We’re talking Peach, Emerald, Midnight, Sky Blue and more (hey, we did say whimsical). Be careful: if you plop one of these on your stove, your other pots might look downright sad.
Flint + Tinder Texas Reserve Collection
The folks at Huckberry checked just about every box on our denim wishlist for their new Texas Reserve Collection. Top-tier fabric? Yup, 13-ounce Japanese selvedge denim. American construction? Cut, sewn, assembled and washed in El Paso, Texas. The perfect fit? Well, we haven’t gotten our hands on a pair just yet, but the straight fit looks great in all four colors (indigo, black, khaki and olive). They really thought of everything with this limited-edition denim drop (150 pairs each), including the cherry on top: a pair of Texas-made kudu leather roper boots to go with your new favorite jeans.
Tracksmith Marathon Collection
There’s no clearer indication that race season is right around the corner than the annual tradition of Tracksmith’s marathon collection. The Boston-based running brand has been dropping spring majors-specific kits (that’s London, Tokyo and the fabled Boston for the uninitiated) for some time, which include your typical tees, split shorts, layers and even a race kit, all swagged out in thematic colors and logos. The ’25 capsule did not disappoint — check them out here.
Clairo Charm Benefit Tee
Even if you’re not a fan of the indie singer (although you probably should be), you can still buy this shirt for a good cause, with 100% of the proceeds going towards both the Wildfire Relief Fund and the Anti-Reductivism Coalition.
Fenty x Puma Avanti LS Shoes
Christ, this footy sneaker trend just will not die, will it? To be fair, the latest soccer-inspired shoes to hit the timelines are actually pretty solid — modeled after the OG King cleat, the newest Avanti LS from PUMA and Riri-owned FENTY including the best of what the German sneaker giant has to offer, with a retro royal blue suede and classic gum sole finish, along with the obligatory XL, pred-style tongue. It’s sleek enough to qualify as an insta-cop for any soccer fan and, honestly, kind of a steal at just $120.
Lofite Mouth Tape
Mouth taping is all the rage these days. But it’s not just a gimmicky wellness trend — affixing a small piece of tape to your mouth before bed can reduce snoring, improve oxygen intake and help you get an overall better night’s rest. If you don’t trust buying a random piece of mouth tape from TikTok shop, now you can pick up a pack from a trusted sleep brand. While we haven’t yet gotten our hands (mouths?) on their latest product launch, we’re already fans of Loftie’s hero product: the Loftie Smart Alarm Clock. The brand’s new mouth tape, however, is made from a hypoallergenic adhesive and a breathable cotton blend, so it should be comfortable to wear at night and easy to remove in the morning.
