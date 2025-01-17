Products of the Week: Marathon Garb, Puma Shoes and Mouth Tape

Mouth taping is all the rage these days. But it’s not just a gimmicky wellness trend — affixing a small piece of tape to your mouth before bed can reduce snoring, improve oxygen intake and help you get an overall better night’s rest. If you don’t trust buying a random piece of mouth tape from TikTok shop, now you can pick up a pack from a trusted sleep brand. While we haven’t yet gotten our hands (mouths?) on their latest product launch, we’re already fans of Loftie’s hero product: the Loftie Smart Alarm Clock. The brand’s new mouth tape, however, is made from a hypoallergenic adhesive and a breathable cotton blend, so it should be comfortable to wear at night and easy to remove in the morning.