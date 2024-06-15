Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: High Tops, Yeti Summer Colors and Jabra Earbuds

The nine best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

June 15, 2024 7:51 am
From bedding to blades, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From bedding to blades, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Fugazi High Top sneakers, a plethora of Yeti summer colors and new high-tech Jabra earbuds.

Fishwife Little Sardines (3-Pack)
Fishwife Little Sardines (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $32

Modish tinned fish brand Fishwife is now offering a 3-pack of its scrumptious, Omega 3-rich sardines, which are hand-packed with Spanish olive oil, lemon zest, garlic and sea salt. Perfect for mixing into a summer salad or herb-forward pasta.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 and 8 Active Gen 2 Headphones
Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 and 8 Active Gen 2 Headphones
Buy Here : $180 – $280

A sequel to our favorite earbuds of 2023, the updated Elite 8 and 10 feature spatial audio, improved noise cancellation/control and a “smart case” that allows to forego Bluetooth and listen to your earbuds in places that normally require a wired connection — like an in-flight entertainment system. We’ll have a full review shortly.

Yeti Summer Colors Collection
Yeti Summer Colors Collection
Buy Here : $9 – $80

YETI’s newest seasonal color launch includes Wildflower Fuchsia, Daybreak Yellow and Canopy Green in select drinkware and lunchboxes.We’re still partial to the straw mugs and the Rambler water bottles, and the brighter new colorways make these easier to see (and find).

Fugazi Trench Olive Sneakers
Fugazi Trench Olive Sneakers
Buy Here : $121

Street style may be dead, but Fugazi brand is alive and kicking. The NYC-based streetwear brand just dropped a sick pair of skate-inspired hightops built from a double-faced canvas and rubber-dipped vulcanized sole and available in a few neutral colorways (including the military olive above).

Tilt 50th Anniversary Blade
Tilt 50th Anniversary Blade
Buy Here : $500

To celebrate 50 years of Kershaw Knives, the company is running back one of its most memorable models from 2010: the unmistakable Tilt. But if you thought the geometric design was crazy, they’ve got even more tricks up their sheath: a two-material blade, with tough CPM CruWear steel on the edge and corrosion-resistant 14C28N steel on the upper; a titanium handle with black carbon fiber inserts; and some occasion-acknowledging details, including an anniversary logo on the spine and a certificate of authenticity. There’s no release date set yet, so if you want one of these limited-edition blades, sign up for their emails at the bottom of the website to be notified when they go on sale.

Supreme x Vans Collab
Supreme x Vans Collab
Buy Here : $110

There are some matches that just make sense. Peanut butter and jelly, Beyonce and Jay. Supreme and Vans. The two cult brands — both currently owned by VF Corp, although Supreme may be on the way out — have long partnered to produce sick sneakers, and their latest project is set to continue the trend. A low-profile skate show, the draw of this specific pair is the embalmed “Fuck ‘Em!” embroidery. An all-time classic — prepare to pay resale.

AO x Mission Workshop Navigator Sunglasses
AO x Mission Workshop Navigator Sunglasses
Buy Here : $255

We could tell you about all the little details that make these Navigator sunglasses from Article One and Mission Workshop great, like being made in Italy from TR90 polymer. But do you really care about that? No. You care if the lenses do their job (yes, they block 100% of UVA/UVB rays) and if they look good. On the latter point, they’re unimpeachable, especially the brown tortoise color which is new for the style along with the classic black, while the black marble and green and purple tortoise options are restocks.

Le Fleur x Parachute Bedding
Le Fleur x Parachute Bedding
Buy Here

Ever looked at your bedspread and thought, “This needs more Odd Future?” You’re in luck, chief. Bedding brand Parachute has teamed up with Tyler, The Creator’s Le Fleur* label for a collection of fine Portugal-milled, garment-washed linen in pastel shades and Le Fleur’s* signature camo print, along with a couple of specialty items — a Shearling Sphere Pillowshearling wool slipper. and Alpaca Wool Throw to be exact. It’s every hypebeast’s dream, literally.

