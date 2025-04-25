Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Taylor Stitch x New Balance collection drops, denim running gear from Ciele is released and a special bottle of free whiskey from Compass Box goes live.
Taylor Stitch x New Balance Legacy Collection
We love a New Balance shoe and this Legacy Collection is no exception. Made up of four distinct colorways, this drop celebrates the 574 shoe style, while awarding it small upgrades like a lightweight foam midsole to make the fit all the more comfortable.
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Collection
They look like normal G.H. Bass loafers. But are they normal G.H. Bass loafers? Hell no. These bad boys are G.H. Bass x Buck Mason Larson loafers. “What’s the difference,” we hear you asking. Oh, we don’t know — does Horween Chromexcel mean anything to you? Probably not, but the distinctive vegetable-tanned leather is renowned among ivy-enthusiasts, and the additional detailing (handsewn toe, Blake-stitch sole, “beefroll” penny strap) makes them a must-have for anyone who identifies with the word preppy.
Fly By Jing Ying Yang Sauce Tray
New from DTC pantry darlings Fly By Jing, this cutesy, limited-edition Yin Yang Sauce Tray — produced in collaboration with Brooklyn-based ceramics brand SIN — features a handcrafted two-piece ceramic design and comes correct with fan favorites in the Original and Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp. It would probably make an excellent gift for Mother’s Day, just saying…
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3
The latest and greatest from heritage audio brand Bowers & Wilkins have arrived (kinda). The British brand just launched the new Px7 S3 noise-canceling wireless headphones, a spiritual successor to the Px7 S2e and the brand’s most advanced wireless headphone to date. Featuring a slimmer profile, adjusted fit, juiced battery life and a re-engineered audio system, the headphones promise insane levels of audio quality and a streamlined, stylish look. Unfortunately, the official launch is TBD due to “the evolving market landscape,” but hopefully they will drop soon.
Compass Box Scot-Free
Good news: This whisky is free! Bad news: It’s only available in the U.K. via a lottery. Essentially, Scot-Free is a whisky that can’t technically be called a “single malt” but is being released to support the English Whisky Guild’s plan to secure geographical indication status. A limited release of just 61 bottles (to represent the 61 distilleries currently making whisky in England), this expression is an English vatted malt whisky using whiskies from Copper Rivet Distillery, Cotswolds Distillery, East London Liquor Co., Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, The English Distillery and White Peak Distillery.
Ciele Life Editions Capsule
Running brand Ciele is asking you to run in denim. Stay with us here — the brand isn’t talking about jeans (that would be a one-way ticket to chafe city), but rather the new LE capsule, which features a proprietary cotton-hemp blend denim fabric specifically designed for movement and increased durability. We cannot wait to get our hands on it and freak out other runners.
