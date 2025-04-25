Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 25, 2025 12:11 pm EDT
From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
G.H. Bass, Ciele, Compass Box, Fly by Jing, Bowers & Wilkins

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Taylor Stitch x New Balance collection drops, denim running gear from Ciele is released and a special bottle of free whiskey from Compass Box goes live.

Taylor Stitch x New Balance Legacy Collection
Taylor Stitch x New Balance Legacy Collection

We love a New Balance shoe and this Legacy Collection is no exception. Made up of four distinct colorways, this drop celebrates the 574 shoe style, while awarding it small upgrades like a lightweight foam midsole to make the fit all the more comfortable.

buy here: $120
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Collection
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Collection

They look like normal G.H. Bass loafers. But are they normal G.H. Bass loafers? Hell no. These bad boys are G.H. Bass x Buck Mason Larson loafers. “What’s the difference,” we hear you asking. Oh, we don’t know — does Horween Chromexcel mean anything to you? Probably not, but the distinctive vegetable-tanned leather is renowned among ivy-enthusiasts, and the additional detailing (handsewn toe, Blake-stitch sole, “beefroll” penny strap) makes them a must-have for anyone who identifies with the word preppy.

shop here
Fly By Jing Ying Yang Sauce Tray
Fly By Jing Ying Yang Sauce Tray

New from DTC pantry darlings Fly By Jing, this cutesy, limited-edition Yin Yang Sauce Tray — produced in collaboration with Brooklyn-based ceramics brand SIN — features a handcrafted two-piece ceramic design and comes correct with fan favorites in the Original and Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp. It would probably make an excellent gift for Mother’s Day, just saying…

buy here: $100
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3

The latest and greatest from heritage audio brand Bowers & Wilkins have arrived (kinda). The British brand just launched the new Px7 S3 noise-canceling wireless headphones, a spiritual successor to the Px7 S2e and the brand’s most advanced wireless headphone to date. Featuring a slimmer profile, adjusted fit, juiced battery life and a re-engineered audio system, the headphones promise insane levels of audio quality and a streamlined, stylish look. Unfortunately, the official launch is TBD due to “the evolving market landscape,” but hopefully they will drop soon.

Learn More
<strong>Compass Box Scot-Free</strong>
Compass Box Scot-Free

Good news: This whisky is free! Bad news: It’s only available in the U.K. via a lottery. Essentially, Scot-Free is a whisky that can’t technically be called a “single malt” but is being released to support the English Whisky Guild’s plan to secure geographical indication status. A limited release of just 61 bottles (to represent the 61 distilleries currently making whisky in England), this expression is an English vatted malt whisky using whiskies from Copper Rivet Distillery, Cotswolds Distillery, East London Liquor Co., Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, The English Distillery and White Peak Distillery.

learn more here
Ciele Life Editions Capsule
Ciele Life Editions Capsule

Running brand Ciele is asking you to run in denim. Stay with us here — the brand isn’t talking about jeans (that would be a one-way ticket to chafe city), but rather the new LE capsule, which features a proprietary cotton-hemp blend denim fabric specifically designed for movement and increased durability. We cannot wait to get our hands on it and freak out other runners.

shop here

More Like This

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia
The Kit: What CC Sabathia Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover
Adidas x Braindead
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week
Todd Synder sale
Spring Suiting Awaits at the Todd Snyder Sale
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Red Wing Weekender Chukka Boot
Save $100 on Red Wing’s Best-In-Class Chukka

$250$150

Harago Yellow Crow Appliqué Shirt
You Need a Party Shirt This Summer

$390$293

In Need of a Night Cream? This Best-Seller Is On Sale.
In Need of a Night Cream? This Best-Seller Is On Sale.

$22$16

One of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts Is On Sale
One of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts Is On Sale

$430$330

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
The Pitt
Every Part of “The Pitt” Was Brilliant, Right Down to Dr. Robby’s Watch
Comedian Nathan Fielder in season 2 of "The Rehearsal," which tackles aviation safety
Can a Comedian Reform Aviation Safety?
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Red Wing Boots to Dyson Hairdryers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia

The Kit: What CC Sabathia Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover

The best Solgaard luggage is on sale.

Our Favorite Luggage Brand Is Having a Sale

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri