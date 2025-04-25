Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

They look like normal G.H. Bass loafers. But are they normal G.H. Bass loafers? Hell no. These bad boys are G.H. Bass x Buck Mason Larson loafers. “What’s the difference,” we hear you asking. Oh, we don’t know — does Horween Chromexcel mean anything to you? Probably not, but the distinctive vegetable-tanned leather is renowned among ivy-enthusiasts, and the additional detailing (handsewn toe, Blake-stitch sole, “beefroll” penny strap) makes them a must-have for anyone who identifies with the word preppy.