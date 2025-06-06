Products of the Week: Cookware, Coolers and Swim Shorts

It’s beach season, baby, and you know what that means — packing the cooler, hopping in the car and going. If you’re sick of using that blue barrel in your basement from the ’90s, Dometic has just released their Recon Collection. Designed for the long-hauler, the drop is made up of pieces that will easily fit in your car instead of being the dead weight clunkmasters that make it difficult to get upstate for the weekend. The coolers can keep contents cold for up to eight days, are injection molded with insulation so they’re lighter and range in sizes for different types of trips.