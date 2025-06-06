Products of the Week: Cookware, Coolers and Swim Shorts

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a new Citizen x Huckberry Promaster watch drops, a Dometic cooler collection goes live and Buck Mason releases some vintage-inspired swim shorts.
Huckberry x Citizen Promaster Tough Watch
The name isn’t for show — the latest from Citizen, Promaster Tough Watch, is made in collaboration with outdoor retailer Huckberry and explicitly designed to be unyielding in the face of any and all conditions. The 41.55mm timepiece is crafted from a hefty, anti-rust Super Titanium case that deflects damage and scratches and is water-resistant up to 200 meters, and, thanks to Citizen’s tentpole Eco-Drive technology, the watch is continuously powered by ambient light. Naturally, the watch looks pretty good too — the custom green dial screams Huck, and the branded logo on the caseback really screams Huck.
Buck Mason Laguna Swim Short
Jimmy Buffett may have passed, but his legacy of good seaside vibes has not. It’s heating up, and that means it’s time to honor the late singer by having a marg by the water. What better fit to wear than the new vintage-inspired swim shorts from Buck Mason. The Laguna shorts and the Newport Nylon swim shorts pay homage to the heyday of Americana beach-core. They’re short, come in funky patterns and will have you singing “Under the Boardwalk” in no time.
Dometic Recon Collection
It’s beach season, baby, and you know what that means — packing the cooler, hopping in the car and going. If you’re sick of using that blue barrel in your basement from the ’90s, Dometic has just released their Recon Collection. Designed for the long-hauler, the drop is made up of pieces that will easily fit in your car instead of being the dead weight clunkmasters that make it difficult to get upstate for the weekend. The coolers can keep contents cold for up to eight days, are injection molded with insulation so they’re lighter and range in sizes for different types of trips.
Wrangler x Made In Collection
One of our favorite cookware brands (Made In) has partnered up with an equally respectable denim brand (Wrangler) to deliver a collab of the year. The drop features co-branded knife sets, Wrangler-emblemed aprons, chef shirts and chore coats. Honestly, what more could you ask for?
Haven + Regal Gore-Tex Tyrolean Shoes
Is this the best of both worlds? Yes. Japanese footwear company Regal Shoe and Co. has teamed up with Haven, a Canadian-based lifestyle clothing brand, to deliver durable tyrolean shoes. These shiny bad boys have a Gore-Tex interior lining so that you can frolic to your heart’s content in most any weather condition. The more you wear these, the better they’ll shape to your foot and the more rugged you’ll look.
