Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Blundstones, Blades and Nike Barn Jackets

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
November 8, 2024 2:07 pm
From Barbour to Blundstones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Barbour to Blundstones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Barbour, Huckberry, Poppi, Subliminal, Wesn

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Huckberry drops amazing suede Blundstones, Barbour collabs with NOAH to bring us the jackets we all need and Poppi graces us with their seasonal fizz, once again.

Huckberry Water-Resistant Suede Blundstones
Huckberry Water-Resistant Suede Blundstones
Buy Here : $180

In an era when every footwear brand is trying to sell a do-everything shoe — sneakers that can hike! Work boots for walking around Williamsburg! — Blundstone has actually delivered that for years with Chelsea boots that are super tough and handsome, to boot. But now Huckberry is getting a little freaky with the formula, choosing a water-resistant sepia suede for their exclusive Blundstones. While the upper promises weather-resistance, these are going to be a little more delicate than the standard leather options. And the sepia and black pairing is certainly more unconventional than the brand’s normal blacks, browns, greens and greys. One thing’s for sure: if you buy these, you won’t be at risk of matching with other guys at the trailhead. 

Subliminal Subscale Coffee Dosing Cup
Subliminal Subscale Coffee Dosing Cup
Buy Here : $50

How deep does your coffee fanaticism go? Subminimal hopes that your quest to craft barista-level coffee and espresso drinks at home will get you to buy hyper-specific appliances and gear, like a microfoam maker and WDT tool. The latest addition to their lineup is the Subscale — a digital scale that’s shaped like a cup with an LED display on the inside wall, so you don’t have to…go through all the hassle of putting a cup on the kitchen scale you already own? They’re honestly solving a problem that doesn’t exist, but for all the bean fiends out there, this might be the next nerdy device to add to your ever-growing coffee arsenal.

Barbour x Noah Collab
Barbour x Noah Collab
Buy Here : $890 – $990

Ask any new-age menswear guy what their favorite annual collab is, and they’ll like to point to Noah x Barbour. The ongoing project has resulted in some of the littiest (if that’s a word?) outerwear in recent memory, and the latest from the two brands is no different. Offering three (!) distinctive styles, including a new fuzzy “teddy” shell, in a ton of unconventional Barbour colors a la tangerine and pomegranate, the collab is equally part heritage design and aesthetic perfection. Too bad it immediately sold out…

Wesn The Bornas
Wesn The Bornas
Buy Here : $225

We’ve long been enamored of the Bornas fixed blade EDC from WESN…and that was before the just-dropped, murdered-out titanium model launched. The most recent addition to the line, the limited-edition Bornas features an ultra-sharp G10 2.75-inch blade and Swedish craftsmanship, along with appropriately sleek vibes. Worth every cent.

Nike Flannel-Lined Barn Coat
Nike Flannel-Lined Barn Coat
Buy Here : $350

Everyone knows barn coats are a fall essential. Now, Nike is throwing their hat in the work jacket ring, gracing us with a perfectly tailored piece of clothing. With suede collar trim and a warm flannel lining, this staple is definitely worth nabbing.

Poppi Cranberry Fiz
Poppi Cranberry Fiz
Buy Here : $30

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed drinks! Forget pumpkin and apple, bring on all of the deep-winter festive energy. We love Poppi’s holiday beverage and get excited for it’s annual return. It’s perfectly sweet and tart so get ahead of the curve and shop this fun drink before it sells out.

More Like This

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Sauna Blankets to Bean Boots: The 14 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A variety of Vuori shorts spread across a wooden floor. We reviewed five different Vuori shorts for men.
A Week of Workouts in Vuori Athletic Shorts
Items from Bespoke Post's monthly membership boxes
Review: Bespoke Post’s Club Membership Offers Exceptional Curation
Bespoke Post sale
Want to Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early? Try Bespoke Post’s Sale.

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

There’s a Cookware Sale Happening at Great Jones
There’s a Cookware Sale Happening at Great Jones

From Our Partner

Treat Yourself to This Little Luxury
Treat Yourself to This Little Luxury

$34$27

Save 20% on the HigherDose Sauna Blanket
Save 20% on the HigherDose Sauna Blanket

$699$559

Some Extremely Nice Drinking Glasses Are 24% Off
Some Extremely Nice Drinking Glasses Are 24% Off

$55$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue; Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph Jimmy Chin; Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Date; Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie 'Crossroads' Chronograph; Paulin Model D/E
The 10 Best Watches of the Past Month
Nick Saban broadcasting
Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The listening products you should be buying

This Is Everything I Use to Listen to Music. What Should I Upgrade? 

From Barbour to Blundstones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Blundstones, Blades and Nike Barn Jackets

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Sauna Blankets to Bean Boots: The 14 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A variety of Vuori shorts spread across a wooden floor. We reviewed five different Vuori shorts for men.

A Week of Workouts in Vuori Athletic Shorts

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar