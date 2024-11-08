Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Huckberry drops amazing suede Blundstones, Barbour collabs with NOAH to bring us the jackets we all need and Poppi graces us with their seasonal fizz, once again.

In an era when every footwear brand is trying to sell a do-everything shoe — sneakers that can hike! Work boots for walking around Williamsburg! — Blundstone has actually delivered that for years with Chelsea boots that are super tough and handsome, to boot. But now Huckberry is getting a little freaky with the formula, choosing a water-resistant sepia suede for their exclusive Blundstones. While the upper promises weather-resistance, these are going to be a little more delicate than the standard leather options. And the sepia and black pairing is certainly more unconventional than the brand’s normal blacks, browns, greens and greys. One thing’s for sure: if you buy these, you won’t be at risk of matching with other guys at the trailhead.

How deep does your coffee fanaticism go? Subminimal hopes that your quest to craft barista-level coffee and espresso drinks at home will get you to buy hyper-specific appliances and gear, like a microfoam maker and WDT tool. The latest addition to their lineup is the Subscale — a digital scale that’s shaped like a cup with an LED display on the inside wall, so you don’t have to…go through all the hassle of putting a cup on the kitchen scale you already own? They’re honestly solving a problem that doesn’t exist, but for all the bean fiends out there, this might be the next nerdy device to add to your ever-growing coffee arsenal.

Ask any new-age menswear guy what their favorite annual collab is, and they’ll like to point to Noah x Barbour. The ongoing project has resulted in some of the littiest (if that’s a word?) outerwear in recent memory, and the latest from the two brands is no different. Offering three (!) distinctive styles, including a new fuzzy “teddy” shell, in a ton of unconventional Barbour colors a la tangerine and pomegranate, the collab is equally part heritage design and aesthetic perfection. Too bad it immediately sold out…

We’ve long been enamored of the Bornas fixed blade EDC from WESN…and that was before the just-dropped, murdered-out titanium model launched. The most recent addition to the line, the limited-edition Bornas features an ultra-sharp G10 2.75-inch blade and Swedish craftsmanship, along with appropriately sleek vibes. Worth every cent.

Everyone knows barn coats are a fall essential. Now, Nike is throwing their hat in the work jacket ring, gracing us with a perfectly tailored piece of clothing. With suede collar trim and a warm flannel lining, this staple is definitely worth nabbing.

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed drinks! Forget pumpkin and apple, bring on all of the deep-winter festive energy. We love Poppi’s holiday beverage and get excited for it’s annual return. It’s perfectly sweet and tart so get ahead of the curve and shop this fun drink before it sells out.