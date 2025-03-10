Meta’s Latest Smart Glasses Are a Coperni Collaboration

Two years after Google Glass reached the end of the line, are smart glasses making a comeback? Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban has been getting some attention lately — in part because of the glasses’ role in capturing a popular musician doing something regrettable. But it’s also very likely that Meta has figured out one crucial part in selling smart glasses: if you want to make something people will wear, it helps to team up with a company that has a lot of experience in that department.



That said, this collaboration’s next initiative is another collaboration. As part of this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Meta and Ray-Ban’s latest smart glasses were made in collaboration with the French ready-to-wear fashion company Coperni. The technological connection there isn’t as strange as you might think — Coperni’s Fashion Week events included a LAN party that hearkened back to a past era of gaming and socializing.



The collaboration with Meta and Ray-Ban wasn’t Coperni’s only one of the season. As Joelle Diderich at Women’s Wear Daily reported, the company’s Paris Fashion Week also involved the launch of “a Tamagotchi version of their signature Swipe bag.”

According to Meta’s announcement, the Coperni collaboration “sports all the same capabilities as our standard models.” The appeal here, aside from the design, comes from the fact that this is a limited edition product — only 3,600 pairs were made overall. Prices start at $549 — which is a bit of a step up from the standard Meta/Ray-Ban smart glasses.