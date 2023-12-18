The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Feeling overcome by the holiday spirit? Trying to show how much a significant other means to you via a serious financial commitment? Or maybe you’re just looking for something to do while the yacht docks. Seems like you could use a handy list of splurge-y, expensive gifts that’ll blow a six-pack of socks clean out of the water.
The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides
There’s no better feeling than giving that perfect holiday gift…and there’s no harder task than finding it. InsideHook is here to help.
There’s truly no feeling like making someone’s holidays (and upending in-law’s attempt to win best present) with an oooh–ahhhh of a luxury item, which is why we’ve compiled a standout guide to the best luxury gifts currently floating through the ether. These A-list items tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind things you won’t find anywhere else. Enough so that it actually does make sense to ditch gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, for the aforementioned big-boy purchase.
So without further ado, the best splurge-worthy items to gift this holiday season.
Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 Monogram Bag
Louis Vuitton’s Speedy Bag has always been the epitome of unisex luxury, but in case you needed reminding that he (or you) too would look like a total baller rocking one, check out any photo of Jacob Elordi at the airport.
Gucci Original GG Canvas Baseball Hat
If he loved Succession for all the wrong reasons, this one is for him.
TerraFlame Lloyd Modern Gel Fuel Fireplace
For the patio of the lake house. Or the other lake house. Or the cabin.
Miele CM6360 MilkPerfection Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
Full stop — Miele makes the best espresso machine on the market.
Flamingo Estate Roma Tomato Heirloom Tomato Candle
Luxury has many definitions. We’re pretty sure that one of them involves plant-scented candles.
Transparent Speaker
It’s a transparent speaker that costs $1,100. What more could they want?
GilletteLabs Heated Razor
A heated razor is the ultimate luxury, and Gillettelab’s science-backed product ensures the smoothest, toastiest shave around.
Interview: 50 Years
Coffee table books mostly suck. Mostly. But then there’s this compilation of 50 years of Interview Magazine.
Tom Wood Cushion Tiger Eye Ring
A little ring goes a long way.
Miyabi Birchwood SG2 8-Inch Chef’s Knife
A knife block? Lame. Try this Japanese-made Miyabi chef’s knife instead. So elegant. So fucking sharp.
For the Gen-Z Influencer: Apple AirPods Max
The fidelity and functionality are there, sure — but at the end of the day, isn’t the best part of Apple’s Airpod Max headphones the fact that you splashed out for them?
Rimowa One Bottle Case
We truly cannot overstate Rimowa’s universal clout, which makes gifting the brand’s One Bottle Case a sweet surprise for the aspiring sommelier in your life.
Houseplant Standing Ashtray
This handsome retro standing ashtray is made for “people who like sitting.” It’s crafted from sleek, durable materials but tucks neatly between furniture when you need it out of the way.
Ghiaia Cashmere Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt
Davide Baroncini is the blueprint, and his Sicilian-born, Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere produces what we can only lovingly refer to as the aspirational uniform. Equal parts laid-back and smart, staples like this Italian-made cable-knit polo shirt make for a gift he won’t soon forget.
Fable Dog Crate
Your run-of-the-mill dog crates may get the job done, but no one is commenting on how inviting they are — pets included. If you know someone who treats their furry friend like their own child, then a proper dog-sized home is in order. The Crate from Fable looks like a side table while providing a cozy place for Spot to sleep. (If they need a bed insert too, that’s sold separately.)
Modernica Papa Bear Chair
Retire their tired recliner and grace their living room with the Papa Bear Chair, which is quite possibly the greatest example of truth in furniture advertising. Designed by Danish maestro Hans Wegner, it’s like being embraced by a friendly polar bear (especially if you choose the angel wing fabric). If you’re feeling generous, get them the accompanying ottoman.
For the Homebody: Ralph Lauren Purple Label Prince Of Wales Cotton Pyjama Set
Sleep in heavenly cotton.
Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer
A sequel to the cult classic 2011 synthesizer, this Teenage Engineering update boasts a new low aluminum frame and 100 new features. The grail present for any “DJ”.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum
As ridiculous as it sounds, you get what you pay for with this specifically engineered, $370 1 oz (!) chemical masterpiece of a serum: the magical goop tangibly tames inflammation, moisturizes the skin and smooths those pesky tot-induced wrinkles.
Made In Carbon Steel Set
Made with the cookware brand’s award-winning Carbon Steel (a material with all the durability and seasoning of your beloved cast iron pan, but thinner and more lightweight) Includes a Griddle, Paella Pan, Grill Frying Pan and 2 oz tin of Seasoning Wax.
Tom Ford Bifold Cardholder
This simple, Italian-made, full-grain leather Tom Ford bifold is the epitome of understated luxury. It’s also a high-end accessory that’s practical!
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.