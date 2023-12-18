Leisure > Gear

The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season

Treat him. Or yourself. We won't tell.

By The Editors @insidehook
December 18, 2023 12:37 pm
a collage of luxury gifts on a gold background
There's nothing wrong with going hard this holiday season.
Feeling overcome by the holiday spirit? Trying to show how much a significant other means to you via a serious financial commitment? Or maybe you’re just looking for something to do while the yacht docks. Seems like you could use a handy list of splurge-y, expensive gifts that’ll blow a six-pack of socks clean out of the water.

There’s truly no feeling like making someone’s holidays (and upending in-law’s attempt to win best present) with an ooohahhhh of a luxury item, which is why we’ve compiled a standout guide to the best luxury gifts currently floating through the ether. These A-list items tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind things you won’t find anywhere else. Enough so that it actually does make sense to ditch gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, for the aforementioned big-boy purchase.

So without further ado, the best splurge-worthy items to gift this holiday season.

Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 Monogram Bag
Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 Monogram Bag

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy Bag has always been the epitome of unisex luxury, but in case you needed reminding that he (or you) too would look like a total baller rocking one, check out any photo of Jacob Elordi at the airport.

Louis Vuitton : $1,620
Gucci Original GG Canvas Baseball Hat
Gucci Original GG Canvas Baseball Hat

If he loved Succession for all the wrong reasons, this one is for him.

Gucci : $460
TerraFlame Lloyd Modern Gel Fuel Fireplace
TerraFlame Lloyd Modern Gel Fuel Fireplace

For the patio of the lake house. Or the other lake house. Or the cabin.

TerraFlame : $700
Miele CM6360 MilkPerfection Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
Miele CM6360 MilkPerfection Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

Full stop — Miele makes the best espresso machine on the market.

Williams Sonoma : $2,800$2,500
Flamingo Estate Roma Tomato Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Tomato Heirloom Tomato Candle

Luxury has many definitions. We’re pretty sure that one of them involves plant-scented candles.

Flamingo Estate : $58
Transparent Speaker
Transparent Speaker

It’s a transparent speaker that costs $1,100. What more could they want?

Fred Segal : $1,100
GilletteLabs Heated Razor
GilletteLabs Heated Razor

A heated razor is the ultimate luxury, and Gillettelab’s science-backed product ensures the smoothest, toastiest shave around.

Neiman Marcus : $150
Interview: 50 Years
Interview: 50 Years

Coffee table books mostly suck. Mostly. But then there’s this compilation of 50 years of Interview Magazine.

Assouline : $250
Tom Wood Cushion Tiger Eye Ring
Tom Wood Cushion Tiger Eye Ring

A little ring goes a long way.

End Clothing : $395
Miyabi Birchwood SG2 8-Inch Chef’s Knife
Miyabi Birchwood SG2 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

A knife block? Lame. Try this Japanese-made Miyabi chef’s knife instead. So elegant. So fucking sharp.

Zwilling : $350$300
For the Gen-Z Influencer: Apple AirPods Max
For the Gen-Z Influencer: Apple AirPods Max

The fidelity and functionality are there, sure — but at the end of the day, isn’t the best part of Apple’s Airpod Max headphones the fact that you splashed out for them?

Best Buy : $550$480
Rimowa One Bottle Case
Rimowa One Bottle Case

We truly cannot overstate Rimowa’s universal clout, which makes gifting the brand’s One Bottle Case a sweet surprise for the aspiring sommelier in your life.

Buy Here : $1,820
Houseplant Standing Ashtray
Houseplant Standing Ashtray

This handsome retro standing ashtray is made for “people who like sitting.” It’s crafted from sleek, durable materials but tucks neatly between furniture when you need it out of the way.

Huckberry : $295
Ghiaia Cashmere Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt
Ghiaia Cashmere Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt

Davide Baroncini is the blueprint, and his Sicilian-born, Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere produces what we can only lovingly refer to as the aspirational uniform. Equal parts laid-back and smart, staples like this Italian-made cable-knit polo shirt make for a gift he won’t soon forget.

Mr Porter : $660$495
Fable Dog Crate
Fable Dog Crate

Your run-of-the-mill dog crates may get the job done, but no one is commenting on how inviting they are — pets included. If you know someone who treats their furry friend like their own child, then a proper dog-sized home is in order. The Crate from Fable looks like a side table while providing a cozy place for Spot to sleep. (If they need a bed insert too, that’s sold separately.)

Fable : $495 – $1,499
Modernica Papa Bear Chair
Modernica Papa Bear Chair

Retire their tired recliner and grace their living room with the Papa Bear Chair, which is quite possibly the greatest example of truth in furniture advertising. Designed by Danish maestro Hans Wegner, it’s like being embraced by a friendly polar bear (especially if you choose the angel wing fabric). If you’re feeling generous, get them the accompanying ottoman.

Modernica : $3,575
For the Homebody: Ralph Lauren Purple Label Prince Of Wales Cotton Pyjama Set
For the Homebody: Ralph Lauren Purple Label Prince Of Wales Cotton Pyjama Set

Sleep in heavenly cotton.

Mr Porter : $695
Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer
Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer

A sequel to the cult classic 2011 synthesizer, this Teenage Engineering update boasts a new low aluminum frame and 100 new features. The grail present for any “DJ”.

Amazon : $1,999
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum

As ridiculous as it sounds, you get what you pay for with this specifically engineered, $370 1 oz (!) chemical masterpiece of a serum: the magical goop tangibly tames inflammation, moisturizes the skin and smooths those pesky tot-induced wrinkles.

Nordstrom : $370
Made In Carbon Steel Set
Made In Carbon Steel Set

Made with the cookware brand’s award-winning Carbon Steel (a material with all the durability and seasoning of your beloved cast iron pan, but thinner and more lightweight) Includes a Griddle, Paella Pan, Grill Frying Pan and 2 oz tin of Seasoning Wax.

Made In : $0
Tom Ford Bifold Cardholder
Tom Ford Bifold Cardholder

This simple, Italian-made, full-grain leather Tom Ford bifold is the epitome of understated luxury. It’s also a high-end accessory that’s practical!

Mr Porter : $520

