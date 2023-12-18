The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Feeling overcome by the holiday spirit? Trying to show how much a significant other means to you via a serious financial commitment? Or maybe you’re just looking for something to do while the yacht docks. Seems like you could use a handy list of splurge-y, expensive gifts that’ll blow a six-pack of socks clean out of the water.

There’s truly no feeling like making someone’s holidays (and upending in-law’s attempt to win best present) with an oooh–ahhhh of a luxury item, which is why we’ve compiled a standout guide to the best luxury gifts currently floating through the ether. These A-list items tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind things you won’t find anywhere else. Enough so that it actually does make sense to ditch gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, for the aforementioned big-boy purchase.

So without further ado, the best splurge-worthy items to gift this holiday season.

Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 Monogram Bag Louis Vuitton’s Speedy Bag has always been the epitome of unisex luxury, but in case you needed reminding that he (or you) too would look like a total baller rocking one, check out any photo of Jacob Elordi at the airport. Louis Vuitton : $1,620

Interview: 50 Years Coffee table books mostly suck. Mostly. But then there’s this compilation of 50 years of Interview Magazine. Assouline : $250

Rimowa One Bottle Case We truly cannot overstate Rimowa’s universal clout, which makes gifting the brand’s One Bottle Case a sweet surprise for the aspiring sommelier in your life. Buy Here : $1,820

Houseplant Standing Ashtray This handsome retro standing ashtray is made for “people who like sitting.” It’s crafted from sleek, durable materials but tucks neatly between furniture when you need it out of the way. Huckberry : $295

Ghiaia Cashmere Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt Davide Baroncini is the blueprint, and his Sicilian-born, Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere produces what we can only lovingly refer to as the aspirational uniform. Equal parts laid-back and smart, staples like this Italian-made cable-knit polo shirt make for a gift he won’t soon forget. Mr Porter : $660 $495

Fable Dog Crate Your run-of-the-mill dog crates may get the job done, but no one is commenting on how inviting they are — pets included. If you know someone who treats their furry friend like their own child, then a proper dog-sized home is in order. The Crate from Fable looks like a side table while providing a cozy place for Spot to sleep. (If they need a bed insert too, that’s sold separately.) Fable : $495 – $1,499

Modernica Papa Bear Chair Retire their tired recliner and grace their living room with the Papa Bear Chair, which is quite possibly the greatest example of truth in furniture advertising. Designed by Danish maestro Hans Wegner, it’s like being embraced by a friendly polar bear (especially if you choose the angel wing fabric). If you’re feeling generous, get them the accompanying ottoman. Modernica : $3,575

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer A sequel to the cult classic 2011 synthesizer, this Teenage Engineering update boasts a new low aluminum frame and 100 new features. The grail present for any “DJ”. Amazon : $1,999

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum As ridiculous as it sounds, you get what you pay for with this specifically engineered, $370 1 oz (!) chemical masterpiece of a serum: the magical goop tangibly tames inflammation, moisturizes the skin and smooths those pesky tot-induced wrinkles. Nordstrom : $370

Made In Carbon Steel Set Made with the cookware brand’s award-winning Carbon Steel (a material with all the durability and seasoning of your beloved cast iron pan, but thinner and more lightweight) Includes a Griddle, Paella Pan, Grill Frying Pan and 2 oz tin of Seasoning Wax. Made In : $0