I’ll Be Living in These Running Shorts This Summer

Ciele's featherweight 7-inch shorts ditch the liner and seemingly disappear on steamy runs

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
June 18, 2025 12:46 pm EDT
Black Ciele Athletics TRNShort 7-inch linerless running shorts
Ciele’s TRNShort is a summer-run essential.
Ciele

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ciele Athletics is beloved for its collection of technical caps. In fact, I just finished a track workout and am currently wearing my trusty TRLCap SC, which the Montreal brand dropped this spring.

If you were outfitting a runner from scratch, and had to choose different brands for each garment — assembling a swaggy and speedy Frankenstein, basically — conventional wisdom might call for Tracksmith shorts, a Nike tank, Bandit socks and, of course, a Ciele cap.

But over many miles this year, I’ve found that Ciele does just about everything right. It’s a bit of a dark horse in the running apparel world. I specifically love these shorts, the TRNShort 7″ Linerless.

The design might be a little surprising. Seven inches? No liner? Yes, and yes. Most of the shorts in my drawer are lined five-inchers, so these are a nice change of pace. They allow me to wear my favorite workout underwear underneath, and feel a little less conspicuous if I need to handle an errand after my run’s done.

Ciele TRNShort 7″ Linerless
Ciele TRNShort 7″ Linerless
BUY HERE: $65

For what it’s worth, they don’t feel like seven-inch shorts. That’s likely thanks to the aerodynamic split hem and the fact that they’re featherlight — 91 grams, to be exact. If the metric system means nothing to you, it feels like running in comfortable, breathable paper.

They’re made of something far more technical than paper, though: a recycled ripstop woven fabric with a bit of stretch and a PFC-free DWR finish. They can handle some rain, there are two stash pockets (I like the one on the front right for my keys) and there’s reflective detailing throughout, in case you run in low light.

Finally — and maybe it’s just something about the Ciele Athletics logo — but these shorts really channel the ’90s sportstyle nostalgia I’ve been reaching for lately. I’ll be wearing them all summer long. You should, too.

