What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body

Over a decade ago, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three men in the Gulf of Mexico who had been fishing for grouper when their boat capsized. In order to survive, they had to tread water for 18 hours.

Thankfully, their life jackets were on and fastened before things went haywire; they also managed to tie a rope to their upside-down boat. But they still had to flutter their legs for the equivalent of a long-haul flight from New York City to Singapore. They made it out with their lives, and the workout of a lifetime.

Treading water is an essential survival skill, but it’s also a criminally underrated form of physical exercise. Most adults either avoid it entirely, failing to realize how effective it is for building core strength and cardiovascular endurance. So we thought it was high time to break down why it’s worth your attention — this summer and beyond.

Full-Body Benefits

Treading water engages every muscle group in your body. The lower body (quads, hamstrings, glutes), upper body (chest, triceps, shoulders) and midsection (abs, hip flexors, lower back muscles) all work together to keep your head above the water and your body moving continuously.

It’s a buoyancy exercise — one we don’t normally think too much about. Jump off a dock into a lake and your legs will immediately get to work until it’s time to start swimming. But those unconscious leg kicks and arm cycles can quickly tally significant calorie burn — up to 110 calories in a 10-minute span — while the water’s resistance adds an element of strength training.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Sports Science Medicine found that even short bouts of treading water asks meaningful metabolic and muscular demands of the body. Researchers noted that just three minutes was enough to reach a physiological steady state — without inducing excessive fatigue in the swimmers. Extend that effort to 10 minutes, and it naturally gets harder, but you’re also stacking up serious gains in strength and stamina.

Another valuable benefit — and especially if you’re an athlete on an off-day, or a retiree looking for some relief: it’s a zero-impact exercise. It’s a great way to challenge the body without pounding your knees, hips or spine.

Try the Eggbeater Kick

Many experts agree that the single best method for treading water is the “eggbeater kick.” The authors of that research article even wrote: “It’s established itself as the ‘gold-standard’ pattern to stay afloat in activities like water polo and artistic swimming.”

Instead of scissoring the water with flutter kicks, you want to angle your legs slightly out to the side, and circle them around and around like you’re riding a stationary bike. Trust me, it sounds more complicated than it feels in practice.

Another option to consider, or at least sub in whenever you’re tired: a classic frog kick. Imagine a sort of vertical breaststroke, sans any actual swimming.

How to Make It Harder

As workout prescriptions go, this one is extremely simple. Head to the pool, lake or pond. Jump in and start treading. But if you’re looking to make the exercise harder (or richer), try these ideas on for size:

Keep your hands out of the water: This is typical of lifeguard tests, in which trainees will be expected to show their hands (or elbows) for however long they’re expected to capably tread water. It’s harder to retain stability and endurance when your arms can’t help out.

This is typical of lifeguard tests, in which trainees will be expected to show their hands (or elbows) for however long they’re expected to capably tread water. It’s harder to retain stability and endurance when your arms can’t help out. Wear aquatic ankle weights: A pair like these. Another way to force yourself to work harder to keep moving. If you’re feeling diabolical, you could also combine this idea with the one above — i.e., hold weights out of the water and over your head while treading.

A pair like these. Another way to force yourself to work harder to keep moving. If you’re feeling diabolical, you could also combine this idea with the one above — i.e., hold weights out of the water and over your head while treading. Bring a friend and chat: This is an offbeat way to exercise — without really noticing that you’re exercising. Wade into the deep end with a pal and chop it up for 15 minutes, treading water all the while.

This is an offbeat way to exercise — without really noticing that you’re exercising. Wade into the deep end with a pal and chop it up for 15 minutes, treading water all the while. Perform a different (yet similar) workout: Get yourself an aqua belt and go for “runs” in the water. Excellent for anyone on the rehab track, but an underrated method in general.