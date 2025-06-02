Why Has EV Adoption Been So Widespread in Norway?

Here’s an encouraging piece of information for electric vehicle enthusiasts: in 2024, close to 90% of new vehicle sales in Norway were sales of EVs. This is an impressive figure for any country, but it’s especially so given that research has shown that colder temperatures can reduce EVs’ driving range — and Norway doesn’t exactly have a balmy tropical climate. What are the factors that have made Norway an EV success story?



In a new article The Washington Post‘s Karla Adam explored this very question. Some of the answers are relatively understandable, but a few might surprise you — including how the industry weathers colder temperatures.



One of the biggest factors in increating EVs’ share of the market is governmental policy and incentives. Adam notes that at least some of the government’s funding is as a result of the nation’s own oil and gas revenue. With more EVs on the road, the more charging stations have opened to accomodate them — which has led to even more EVs on the road.



Regulations have also helped provide drivers’ with access to charging facilities, including making it easier for people who live in apartments to charge their EVs. In Finnmark, located in the northern part of Norway, the longest distance between two charging stations is 80 miles.

That said, the Post‘s reporting did note that Finnmark was adopting EVs at a somewhat slower pace than the rest of the country, with only 74% of new vehicle sales there last year being of electric models. There are plenty of lessons to learn from Norway’s gradual shift into embracing EVs — even if the combination that allowed some of them to work may be harder to replicate elsewhere.