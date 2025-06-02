Leisure > Autos > Electric

Why Has EV Adoption Been So Widespread in Norway?

Policy incentives go a long way

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 2, 2025 5:56 am EDT
Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway
A view of the Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway.
Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here’s an encouraging piece of information for electric vehicle enthusiasts: in 2024, close to 90% of new vehicle sales in Norway were sales of EVs. This is an impressive figure for any country, but it’s especially so given that research has shown that colder temperatures can reduce EVs’ driving range — and Norway doesn’t exactly have a balmy tropical climate. What are the factors that have made Norway an EV success story?

In a new article The Washington Post‘s Karla Adam explored this very question. Some of the answers are relatively understandable, but a few might surprise you — including how the industry weathers colder temperatures.

One of the biggest factors in increating EVs’ share of the market is governmental policy and incentives. Adam notes that at least some of the government’s funding is as a result of the nation’s own oil and gas revenue. With more EVs on the road, the more charging stations have opened to accomodate them — which has led to even more EVs on the road.

Regulations have also helped provide drivers’ with access to charging facilities, including making it easier for people who live in apartments to charge their EVs. In Finnmark, located in the northern part of Norway, the longest distance between two charging stations is 80 miles.

EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
 Some familiar names dominated the market

That said, the Post‘s reporting did note that Finnmark was adopting EVs at a somewhat slower pace than the rest of the country, with only 74% of new vehicle sales there last year being of electric models. There are plenty of lessons to learn from Norway’s gradual shift into embracing EVs — even if the combination that allowed some of them to work may be harder to replicate elsewhere.

More Like This

A Hyundai EV sitting on the side of the road
What’s Causing the Spike in Illinois EV Sales?
Lucid vehicles
Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?
GM EVs
GM Is Now Canada’s Top EV Seller
Dodge Charger Daytona
How Dodge Hopes to Sell Muscle Car Fans on the Idea of EVs

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway

Why Has EV Adoption Been So Widespread in Norway?

GM EVs

GM Is Now Canada's Top EV Seller

Beer closeup

A New Study Found Forever Chemicals in Beer

Barrels of rum in Cuba

Cuba's Sugar Shortages Could Lead to Rum Shortages

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water