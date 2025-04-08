Leisure > Autos > Electric

What’s Causing the Spike in Illinois EV Sales?

A few unique incentives are available in the state

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 8, 2025 11:50 am EDT
A Hyundai EV sitting on the side of the road
EV registrations are up in Illinois, and the trend didn't come out of nowhere.
Unsplash

According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, Illinois has over 4,300 publicly available EV charging ports. It’s an impressive figure nationally, but one that’s still dwarfed by states like New York, Florida, Texas and California, which each have five figures’ worth of public charging ports. However, the Prairie State is surging ahead in one metric: the growth in the percentage of car buyers choosing electric.

Citing data from Crain’s Chicago Business, Electrek’s Jo Borrás reports that first-quarter EV registrations in Illinois grew at a rate significantly higher than the national average. Crain’s compared EV sales data in the state from the first quarters of 2024 and 2025 and found that the figure had risen by more than 50% year over year, to 9,821 EVs registered January through March of this year.

Electrek cites two significant factors in contributing to this growth, and they’re both incentives. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency offered $4,000 rebates on electric vehicles and $1,500 rebates on electric motorcycles. Utility company ComEd also announced a number of incentives to make installing electric vehicle chargers less expensive for homeowners and businesses.

The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
 Thanks to tax credits and competitive discounts, prices have never been better — and that’s not the only benefit of switching to electric today

The Illinois EPA’s website currently shows an update suggesting that its incentives may have reached the limit for the year. “The current number of EV Rebate Program applications that have been received by the Illinois EPA has surpassed the amount of available Fiscal Year 2025 funding appropriated by the General Assembly,” the agency stated — though it also notes that low-income applicants will still be prioritized.

As Borrás pointed out, one of the biggest takeaways here is that incentives can drive acceptance of EVs. Though the timing of these purchases also suggests that at least some Illinois residents wanted to buy EVs before the onset of tariffs and before federal incentives could be taken away.

More Like This

Volkswagen EV charging in Norway
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
Lucid vehicles
Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?
A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
A BYD showroom filled with cars in Hong Kong. The automaker hit another EV milestone: charging as fast as filling up a gas car.
China Hits Another EV Milestone While the US Flounders

Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure > Autos > News
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
In-N-Out Burger Sign
A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Watches and Wonders graphic
The Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
From Supreme to Dr. Martens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

A Hyundai EV sitting on the side of the road

What’s Causing the Spike in Illinois EV Sales?

Jaguar Land Rover sign

Tariffs Prompt Pause in Jaguar Land Rover Shipments to US

Lucid vehicles

Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?

A Waymo vehicle at crosswalk. A new analysis of crash data shows the robotaxis are safer than many people might think.

Waymo's Robotaxis Are Safer Than You Might Think

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers