Leisure > Autos > Electric

Volkswagen Is the Latest Automaker to Adjust Its EV Strategy

It'll affect the forthcoming electric Golf

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 15, 2025 5:17 pm EDT
Volkswagen logo on tower
Volkwagen has updated some of its EV plans.
Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Full disclosure: I have a very soft spot in my heart for the Volkswagen Golf. A lot of that comes from childhood memories of riding around in it — my mother drove a Golf for a lot of my childhood, and I’m pretty sure I can summon up much of the interior from memory. So when VW announced that a new electric iteration of this model was in the works, I was happy to hear it. But if you’ve also been waiting to learn more about when to expect this new model, you might need to wait a bit longer.

This month, Bloomberg‘s Monica Raymunt reported that Volkswagen had delayed the new electric Golf — something that seems to put them in line with other auto manufacturers who are changing their strategies due to tariffs, shifts in government policy or fluctuations in EV demand. The emphasis there is on “seems” — Volkswagen’s situation is a bit different from many of their contemporaries, even if the effects are similar.

Bloomberg reports that the Golf delays are symptoms of a larger issue involving a revamped manufacturing facility in Wolfsburg. Currently, the internal-combustion version of the Golf is made there, though that was slated to move to a facility in Mexico. According to the report, budgeting issues have slowed the scheduled revamp of the Wolfsburg factory, which will be used to produce more EVs.

Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
 While glorious to behold, the retro EV writes checks its specs can’t cash

Raymunt writes that the electric version of the Golf “was expected in 2029” but will now have its release delayed “by around nine months.” In an analysis at Electrek, Peter Johnson observed that the delays to Volkswagen’s electric models could have a big impact on some of their competitors in the European EV market. There are a lot of moving parts for Volkswagen to consider here — and the full implications likely won’t be felt for years to come.

More Like This

VW EV charging
Volkswagen Adds a Big Caveat to Its Ambitious EV Goals
Uber-Volkswagen autonomous vans
Uber Announces Ambitious Robotaxi Partnership With Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.2all
Volkswagen Confirms It’s Moving Ahead With an Entry-Level EV
Cupra Formentor
Volkswagen’s EV Push Includes a Few Unexpected Brand Names

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Mohamed Amine Tougai spitting during a game
There's a Very Good Reason Why Athletes Spit So Often
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Rugby Shirt
The Best Rugby Shirts Are the Original Style Hack
Timothee Chalamet carrying a leather bag.
Take It From a Woman: The Sexiest Bag You, a Man, Can Carry
Pedro Pascal
The Best Red Carpet Menswear From the 2025 Emmys
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Volkswagen logo on tower

Volkswagen Is the Latest Automaker to Adjust Its EV Strategy

Swiss airline seating

One Airline's Service to Switzerland Will Get an Upgrade This Fall

a bar with a sign hanging over the bottles that reads welcome to cleveland

Where to Eat and Drink in Cleveland Right Now

The best drops include Filson, Ami, Stussy, J.Press and more.

14 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week