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Report: GM Is Slowing Down its EV Plans

Some EV production will continue, some will be delayed

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 26, 2026 8:17 pm EDT
Blue car on dirt
The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt.
GM

If you’re looking for a compelling illustration of the surreal state of U.S.-made EVs, consider the combination of three distinct articles. Two of these appear on GM’s own news site: one touts the company’s ability to help customers ready fleets of EVs, while the other hails the return of the Chevrolet Bolt. The third article comes from Autoweek‘s Natalie Neff, and it has to do with another aspect of GM’s EV business: namely, that the company is slowing its plans to launch a number of electric trucks and SUVs.

Autoweek reports that GM plans to delay the release of several electric versions of its SUVs and trucks, including the Hummer EV and the Silverado EV, to an as-yet-undetermined date. Neff writes that “a next-generation refresh [is] possibly not arriving until 2030 or later.”

According to this report, GM’s Factory Zero facility will continue to produce EVs, while Orion Assembly — once slated to also manufacture EVs — will instead focus on internal combustion-powered vehicles.

It’s been a strange time to be selling EVs in the U.S. The last two presidential administrations have had wildly different policies regarding them, with the Biden administration incentivizing their purchase and the Trump administration rolling back those incentives. The continued growth of charging stations suggests EV sales will continue to grow, but the timeline for widespread EV adoption in the U.S. looks a lot longer than it once did.

Sales Data Shows Growing Demand for Used EVs in US, Europe
Sales Data Shows Growing Demand for Used EVs in US, Europe
 Higher gas prices are making some drivers consider new options

Some of the issues facing GM and other automakers are due to specific quirks of the U.S. auto market, where the increasing size of trucks and SUVs has led to a general decline in the number of small- and mid-size vehicles available here. Last week, Hyundai announced details of its compact Ioniq 3, a small EV with a range of over 300 miles.

This certainly sounds enticing, but there are (say it with me) seemingly no plans to bring it to the U.S. market at this time. European drivers will have access to it; stateside drivers, less so. Again: it’s a contradictory time for EVs in the U.S.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
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