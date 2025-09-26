Leisure > Autos > Electric

Porsche’s Future Has a Little More Internal Combustion Than Expected

The automaker's road to an electric future just got longer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 26, 2025 4:52 pm EDT
Porsche 911 Turbo S
The Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Porsche

Like many automakers just a few years ago, Porsche went on the record and declared that its future would be fully electric. And, like many automakers in 2025, Porsche has gone back on the record to amend its earlier statement. In other words, Porsche still has a lot of electric vehicles in the pipeline — but their lineup in the years to come will have more internal combustion vehicles than they anticipated.

What’s behind the change in direction? In a statement, the automaker’s CEO, Dr. Oliver Blume, cited “new market realities.” Porsche’s announcement cites a few areas that are challenging them, including fluctuating demand in the Chinese luxury car market and the rise of tariffs on foreign auto manufacturers in the U.S.

“With a convincing mix of combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, we want to meet the entire range of customer requirements,” Blume said. “In the medium term, this approach is intended to support our business model and strengthen our market position.”

What does this new approach translate into? For one thing, delays in the debuts of some electric Porsche models. Porsche also announced that a new line of SUVs a class above the Cayenne would no longer be electric vehicles at the time of launch, instead being available as both plug-in hybrids and with combustion engines.

Porsche Reveals the (Mostly) Street Legal 963 RSP
Porsche Reveals the (Mostly) Street Legal 963 RSP
 An endurance race car reimagined

In an article on Porsche’s altered strategy, Autoweek‘s Zac Palmer pointed out that this news may appeal to fans of the 718 Boxer and 718 Cayman, as gas-powered versions of both are set to stick around for a while longer. As of now, Porsche said that it expects hybrid and internal combustion versions of the Cayenne and Panamera to stick around “well into the 2030s.”

More Like This

1977 Porsche 911 S Targa, owned by Dr. Evan Goldstein
The Ins and Outs of Porsche Collecting, According to a Renowned Butt Surgeon
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
Porsche 911 Spirit 70
Porsche Shares Plans to “Counteract” Economic Conditions
Porsche 911 Turbo
Porsche Is Celebrating a Half Century of the 911 Turbo

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week