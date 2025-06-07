Porsche Reveals the (Mostly) Street Legal 963 RSP

This week, Porsche shared news of a new vehicle with the world — a version of its 963 hypercar that’s capable of taking to the roads around the world’s racetracks where its sibling competes. Not coincidentally, Porsche chose to reveal this vehicle on the roads of Le Mans, not far from Circuit de la Sarthe. And, based on the automaker’s announcement, it’s a literally singular vehicle — just one was made, with Roger Penske as its owner. Porsche’s official announcement declares it as “[a]n extreme one-off.”



In a statement, Porsche Cars North America CEO Timo Resch explained that the 963 RSP drew inspiration from a half-century-old model: the Porsche Count Rossi 917. That, like the 963 RSP, was a version of a race car reinvented to make it street legal.



“The 917 from the story was every inch a race car — albeit one driven on the road — and we took the same approach with the 963 RSP,” Resch explained. “It uses beautiful materials of the best quality available, but is still every bit a race car underneath.”



Among the changes made to create the 963 RSP involved modifying its headlights and tail lights and raising the driver’s seat higher than it would be in a racing configuation. Longtime Porsche driver and brand ambassador Timo Bernhard offered his verdict on the experience of driving it on the roads of Le Mans.



“The car behaved perfectly — it felt a little friendlier and more forgiving than the normal 963 — and felt super special and a lot more comfortable, especially as I was not needing all my safety gear,” he said.

The Porsche 963 RSP does have street legal status — but precisely what streets aren’t entirely clear. In an article on the car’s debut for Car and Driver, Ezra Dyer noted that it’s allowed to drive one very specific route in Le Mans — but where else it’s allowed to go has yet to be determined. Still, wherever it may go, it’s an eyecatching ride for sure — and the end result of bold engineering decisions.