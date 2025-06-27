Leisure > Autos > Electric

What Do You Do With Old EV Batteries? One Company Has a Plan.

The answer involves microgrids

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 27, 2025 10:55 am EDT
EV having batteries added
What happens when these batteries get older?
Getty Images

The growing popularity of electric vehicles has led to a significant shift in the way we perceive cars as they age. For internal combustion vehicles, the historic concern has involved issues such as emissions — drive a car that’s 50 years old and you might soon learn that it pollutes more than most states will allow by 2025. For aging EVs, there’s a different question: what do you do with batteries as they lose their ability to hold a charge?

Battery life plays a part in things like the depreciation of used EVs. But it also raises another question: what happens when an EV’s batteries are no longer capable of holding enough of a charge to allow for long drives, but can still hold enough of a charge that the battery retains some functionality?

That’s where Redwood Materials comes in. The company, founded by former Tesla CTO J.B. Straubel, has embarked on an extensive campaign to recycle old EV batteries. In 2022, Redwood Materials announced a deal with Audi and Volkswagen that allowed them to recycle the automakers’ old batteries. According to the company itself, it handles recycling for “more than 70% of battery packs from across North America.”

This month, the company announced that it’s getting into the energy business — and batteries that are too old to support a car but still functional enough to hold a significant charge are at the center of it. Their plan: use these batteries to keep microgrids running, including one that keeps a data center for Crusoe operational.

America’s First National Laboratory Could Develop EV Batteries Next
America’s First National Laboratory Could Develop EV Batteries Next
 Could sodium-ion batteries be the future?

In an article for The Verge, Andrew J. Hawkins went into greater detail about the specifics of Redwood’s plans, including the fact that the batteries that they’re using for Redwood Energy have “up to 50 percent” of their capacity still available. The company also sees plenty of growth potential here, for obvious reasons — the more EVs people buy, the faster old EVs will go out of service. It’s a pragmatic solution to multiple problems.

More Like This

Batteries
Will Recent Superconductor Research Lead to Better Batteries? Depends Who You Ask.
EV charging station
It’s About to Get Harder for Federal Employees to Charge EVs at Work
EV taxis charging
This Former Tesla Executive Has a Plan for Recycling EV Batteries
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Shares Solid State Battery Plans for Upcoming EVs

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Impress me with your pantry staples.
Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Breitling Superocean Heritage
Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection
cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Emirates airline in flight

Emirates Hints at Economy Class Renovations

Reigning Champ sale

All Hail the Reigning Champ Sale

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Oura Rings to Cooling Sheets: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

bottles of whiskey on a plaid background

The 50 Best American Whiskeys

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week