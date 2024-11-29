Leisure > Autos > Electric

America’s First National Laboratory Could Develop EV Batteries Next

Could sodium-ion batteries be the future?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 29, 2024 2:23 pm
Argonne National Laboratory
Argonne National Laboratory.
Argonne National Laboratory/Getty Images

Located outside of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory has a long history that dates back to Enrico Fermi’s work as part of the Manhattan Project. In the decades since then, the laboratory has been home to work on initiatives as wide-ranging as nuclear power and cloud computing. What’s the next cutting-edge technology that the scientists at Argonne are turning their attention to? According to new reports, the answer is EV batteries — more specifically, one variety of EV batteries.

As Autoweek‘s Jay Ramey reports, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it would allocate $50 million into researching sodium-ion battery technology. The batteries developed by this initiative, according to Venkat Srinivasan, director of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, will need to be both high-performance and ecologically sound.

“The challenge ahead is improving sodium-ion energy density so that it first matches and then exceeds that of phosphate-based lithium-ion batteries while minimizing and eliminating the use of all critical elements,” Srinivasan said in a statement.

This initiative is known as the Low-cost Earth-abundant Na-ion Storage (LENS) Consortium, and it will be led by Argonne National Laboratory. All told, six national laboratories and eight universities — including Virginia Tech and University of California San Diego — will be involved in the venture.

“With the combined expertise of the LENS consortium, we now have a unique opportunity to pioneer new battery technologies for electric vehicles and to train a new generation of scientists and engineers who will contribute to our domestic battery innovation and manufacturing,” said Virginia Tech professor Feng Lin.

VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries
VinFast Has a Recycling Destination in Mind for Old EV Batteries
 Can EV tech also bolster renewable energy?

The scientists involved in this project will have several daunting tasks ahead of them, including developing a sodium-ion battery that’s comparable to lithium-ion technology. There are some promising developments happening in this space, however: international research into sodium-ion batteries has yielded some that can perform at remarkably low temperatures. It’ll be a category to watch in the years to come.

More Like This

Nissan Sakura
Nissan Explores Using EV Batteries As Backup Generators
Warren Buffett at the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration in New York City in 2017
Warren Buffett’s Big Bet on EV Batteries Is Finally Paying Off
Battery factory roll-pressing
Honda Takes a Big Step Towards a Solid State EV Future
Lithium mine
Arkansas Is Getting a Lithium Mine of Its Own

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Omega New Seamaster Diver 300M
Omega Just Released a Stainless Steel Variant of James Bond’s Seamaster
NeueHouse, one of the best private members clubs in New York City
A Peek Inside the World of Exclusive New York Members Clubs
Vintage-style presents.
The Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Gifting, According to Cool Women
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Argonne National Laboratory

America's First National Laboratory Could Develop EV Batteries Next

Huckberry Black Friday Sale

Every Single Thing We’re Buying From Huckberry’s Blowout Black Friday Sale

Mr Porter Black Friday

The Menswear at Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is Next Level

Todd Snyder Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Black Friday Sale Is Menswear Heaven

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear