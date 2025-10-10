Ferrari Shared a Look Inside its First EV

Looking back at the automotive news of 2022 can feel like a glimpse into another world, one where the industry as a whole was far more bullish on EVs. Three years ago, Ferrari was reported to be making a significant investment in electric vehicles; even as some automakers have walked back ambitious plans, Ferrari has continued to make advances on its own entry in this category.



This week, the Italian automaker provided a glimpse of the Ferrari Elettrica, which will be its first fully electric vehicle. To be more specific, they provided a glimpse of a few elements of the Ferrari Elettrica — including its chassis and several other internal components. Ferrari’s announcement also suggests big things are on the way, with its declaration that “[t]he project is now ready to go into production.”



That announcement comes with plenty of detail about the different components on display, from the chassis to the axles and battery. Some of the more interesting details relate to just how the Ferrari Elettrica was made; Ferrari touts the fact that both the chassis and bodyshell were made using 75% recycled aluminum, something that had a significant impact on the carbon footprint of this model.



In creating the Ferrari Elettrica, Ferrari’s engineers were attentive to questions of noise and vibrations. This led them to develop what the announcement refers to as “the first elasticised mechanical subframe in Ferrari history,” part of a larger effort to develop a Ferrari EV with handling that echoed its internal combustion and hybrid siblings.

Ferrari will be rolling out more details about this electric model over the coming months. Next up are “the look-and-feel of the interior design concepts,” which Ferrari enthusiasts should expect in the first quarter of 2026. And if you’re looking to see how these different pieces come together, Ferrari plans to reveal the complete vehicle in the spring of next year. As Autoweek reports, it will go on sale in the second quarter of 2026.