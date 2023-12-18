The Classic Ferrari Collector’s Guide

The Bubble

Anyone who’s been in the Ferrari collectors’ world since the 1980s remembers The Bubble, the fantastic run-up in pricing surrounding nearly every model from the brand. Several factors colluded to push Ferrari values past the point of reason. First, there were the overenthusiastic dealers preaching to a choir of I-want-to-believe buyers that it would be virtually impossible for them to lose money on what were seen as the best automotive “investments” of the decade. Then there was the stock market crash of 1987 that pushed wealth out of stocks and into hard assets like automobiles. Finally, there was Japan’s own Bubble Economy (based around soaring real estate values), which saw Ferraris new and old shipped across the Pacific at outrageous prices.

Things reached a fever pitch in 1988, and for two years Ferraris were the hottest ticket among the mega-wealthy. When the music stopped, however — at roughly the same time that Japan’s asset inflation bubble popped — speculators suddenly discovered there was no next person in line to buy their inventory at hyper-appreciated prices. In the dramatic crash that followed, even the rarest of Ferraris were available for a sliver of their previous purchase prices, with some models not recovering their value for nearly two decades.