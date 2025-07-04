Rare Ferrari Damaged in Utah Hit-and-Run

There are rare Ferraris, and then there’s the Ferrari F40 LM. There were just 19 of this edition made; at a 2019 auction, one such model sold for the equivalent of $5.7 million. For car enthusiasts with the resources, owning one would make for a welcome addition to any collection — but keeping it safe going forward is also a concern.



Which brings us to the case of the car collector known as Supercar Ron. As he shared in an Instagram post, a truck carrying a tanker collided with him when he was behind the wheel of his F40 LM.



“[D]ue to the damage to the vehicle and the fact that the semi-truck essentially performed a PIT maneuver on me, I was focused on controlling the car and staying alive,” he wrote. “As a result, I wasn’t able to get the name of the company on the side of the truck.”



The post also includes footage of Supercar Ron describing the accident and images of what the Ferrari looked like after the accident, complete with shredded tires and damage to the body. He’s also seeking information from local business who might have additional footage of the accident or more details on the truck that struck his car.

In an article for Autoblog, Sebastian Cenizo empathized with the Ferrari’s owner. “Whatever figure the insurance company gets, the costly repairs will certainly be worth carrying out for an icon of this significance,” he wrote. We’ll see if the efforts to learn more about the crash are successful.