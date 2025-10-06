Cadillac’s US EV Sales Picked Up Last Quarter

While EV-only automakers like Tesla, Rivian and BYD have been getting plenty of headlines for their ups and downs in the market, established marques have also been making impressive advances in terms of electric vehicle sales. And as it turns out, an automotive mainstay for over a century has been putting up some impressive numbers in the electric realm this year.



That automaker is Cadillac. According to Jo Borrás’s analysis of GM sales data for the third quarter of this year, around 40% of Cadillac’s sales during that period came from electric models. Borrás noted that the phasing out of the U.S. government’s EV tax credit at the end of the third quarter likely played a role in driving some of these sales — but to what extent that boost will be temporary remains to be seen.



That’s because one of the electric models that contributed to these numbers — the Escalade IQ — was not eligible for the federal credit. Presumably, drivers buying that during the latest quarter were doing so solely because of an interest in the make and model — not because their window to do so was narrowing.



As GM Authority’s own take on these numbers points out, there’s one more factor to consider: this sales data is for the U.S. only. That’s worth remembering, given that the electric market looks very different in some locations overseas.

Earlier this year, Cadillac announced that the Vistiq, an expansive luxury SUV, would be sold in the European market. With 615 horsepower and a range of around 285 miles, the potential appeal of this three-row SUV isn’t hard to see. If Cadillac can keep its EV sales up in the U.S. along with expanding further overseas, the automaker’s second century could be one worth celebrating.