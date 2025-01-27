Leisure > Autos > Electric

Cadillac Announced Its Quickest Vehicle Ever — and It’s an SUV

The 2026 Lyriq-V has plenty of power, literally and figuratively

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 27, 2025 4:38 pm EST
2026 Cadillac 2026 LYRIQ-V
The 2026 Cadillac 2026 LYRIQ-V.
Cadillac

What if an automaker’s fastest car from zero to 60 miles per hour wasn’t the highly-touted muscle car it released a few years ago? That’s the case when it comes to Cadillac. The automaker recently announced the 2026 Lyriq-V, a version of the automaker’s luxury electric SUV that’s also a part of its high-performance V-Series line. And with Velocity Max enabled, the Lyriq-V can go from zero to 60 in just 3.3 seconds.

Beyond that impressive acceleration, the Lyriq-V boasts 615 horsepower, 22-inch wheels and a battery range of 285 miles. It’s also capable of pulling up to 3,500 pounds on a trailer. Drivers will also have the option to enable Competitive Mode while driving, a set of features that will make the SUV more agile. It has a suggested retail proce of $79,990 and is set to begin production later this year.

“With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities,” said the Lyriq-V’s chief engineer Dave Stutzman.

A Piece of Cadillac EV History Is Heading to Auction
A Piece of Cadillac EV History Is Heading to Auction
 Proceeds will be donated to charity

The 2025 Cadillac Lyriq received generally positive reviews upon its release. That said, Car and Driver‘s Mark Takahashi did point out in his review that its suspension was “tuned to favor comfort over handling prowess” and that it would “lose a drag race against many of its class rivals.” If the lack of performance options has held you back from considering the Lyriq, the added features for the Lyriq-V might just take you over the finish line.

More Like This

Interior of the Cadillac Escalade IQ, the automaker’s first all-electric full-sized SUV.
Cadillac Reveals the All-Electric Escalade IQ
The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.
Review: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq SUV Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk
Rear 3/4 view of Cadillac CELESTIQ on a plateau overlooking mountains in the background.
Cadillac’s Celestiq Will Rival Overseas Luxury With a $340K Price Tag
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

