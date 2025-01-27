Cadillac Announced Its Quickest Vehicle Ever — and It’s an SUV

What if an automaker’s fastest car from zero to 60 miles per hour wasn’t the highly-touted muscle car it released a few years ago? That’s the case when it comes to Cadillac. The automaker recently announced the 2026 Lyriq-V, a version of the automaker’s luxury electric SUV that’s also a part of its high-performance V-Series line. And with Velocity Max enabled, the Lyriq-V can go from zero to 60 in just 3.3 seconds.



Beyond that impressive acceleration, the Lyriq-V boasts 615 horsepower, 22-inch wheels and a battery range of 285 miles. It’s also capable of pulling up to 3,500 pounds on a trailer. Drivers will also have the option to enable Competitive Mode while driving, a set of features that will make the SUV more agile. It has a suggested retail proce of $79,990 and is set to begin production later this year.

“With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities,” said the Lyriq-V’s chief engineer Dave Stutzman.

The 2025 Cadillac Lyriq received generally positive reviews upon its release. That said, Car and Driver‘s Mark Takahashi did point out in his review that its suspension was “tuned to favor comfort over handling prowess” and that it would “lose a drag race against many of its class rivals.” If the lack of performance options has held you back from considering the Lyriq, the added features for the Lyriq-V might just take you over the finish line.