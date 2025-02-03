If you’re taking a gas-powered car out for a spin, you likely won’t lack choices in terms of where to refuel it. If you’re taking an EV out, that could be more of a challenge. It’s something that’s come up in surveys of EV owners; even with more charging stations being built, finding a place to recharge can still be a challenge for some drivers.



The good news is that AAA members might soon have a few more options available to them. Given that the organization boasts 65 million members, that could have a dramatic impact on EV charging habits. Last week, ChargePoint announced that it had become a “preferred supplier” for AAA clubs.



ChargePoint’s Chief Revenue Officer, David Vice, explained what this means for AAA members in a statement. “ChargePoint is committed to supporting AAA members who are in need of EV charging for their business. To support them, we now offer solutions AAA members can depend on for reliable EV charging at preferred pricing,” he said.



The company’s announcement mentions “towing service providers” and “automotive repair companies” as types of businesses associated with AAA clubs that could access better pricing if they seek to add EV charging stations. The partnership could also see more support for existing ChargePoint facilities.

In an article on the partnership, Electrek’s Jo Borrás pointed out that the pricing covers two types of charging stations: Level 2 AC charging stations and Level 3 DC fast charging stations. It’s a promising announcement, but the real test will come in the near future, when drivers will see if this arrangement translates into more charging stations nationwide.