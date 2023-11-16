Leisure > Drinks

The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

For sipping, nosing, highballs, Old Fashioneds and more

Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon
Care for a pour (or six) of bourbon?
Photo illustration
By Kirk Miller
November 16, 2023 8:03 am
“There’s no wrong way to drink whiskey,” they say. Well, not entirely true: That little drinks aphorism — a go-to for every bourbon brand ambassador I’ve ever met — implies that you can enjoy your drink how you want (neat, on ice, in a cocktail, etc.)

But it doesn’t mean there aren’t simple ways to enjoy your whiskey more. Sure, throw some Wild Turkey or Jefferson’s in a Solo cup with some crushed ice and I’ll drink it and enjoy. But give me a proper Glencairn, or a fancy highball or rocks glass, so I can experience my drink in an elevated way (and pick up some notes and flavors that are only going to heighten my experience.)

Below, we have 12 glasses for enjoying whiskey/bourbon in a variety of use cases, whether it’s at a proper tasting or as the perfect vessel for your homemade cocktail.

Glencairn
Glencairn
Amazon

Glencairn

This is your tasting glass — and the one you’ll see at pretty much every whiskey event. The tapered mouth allows for easy sipping while capturing all those important aromas. And the wide bowl let’s you see the whiskey’s color, while the solid base makes it easy to hold.

BUY HERE: $44 $30
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Set
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Set
Riedel

Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Set

The iconic glass company created a cocktail-specific line of drinking glassware, from highballs to double rocks and more. And they’re dishwasher-safe.

BUY HERE: $135
Waterford Connoisseur Set of Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Waterford Connoisseur Set of Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Nordstrom

Waterford Connoisseur Double Old Fashioned Glasses

Six partially leaded crystal Old Fashioned glasses cut into six unique patterns. Now you just need five other friends…who you can get by mentioning that these glasses are a favorite of Michael Jordan.

BUY HERE: $630
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons
Whiskey Peaks

Whiskey Peaks Grand Teton

Whiskey Peaks (and Huckberry) craft these double-walled crystal whiskey glasses, which feature representations of the world’s most iconic mountains.

BUY HERE: $60
Norlan Whisky Glass
Norlan Whisky Glass
Norlan

Norlan Whisky Glass

A frequent design award winner, these double-walled glasses are handcrafted from lightweight borosilicate glass. The glassware’s unique interior was built to eliminate ethanol burn and deliver desired whiskey aromas more carefully and efficiently.

BUY HERE: $64
Viski Admiral 3-Pc. Set
Viski Admiral 3-Pc. Set
Sur La Table

Viski Admiral 3-Piece Set

Get fancy: Buy two 9 oz. crystal glasses and pair it with the included glass decanter. 

BUY HERE: $65 $52
Custom City Map Rocks Glass
Custom City Map Rocks Glass
Etsy

Custom City Custom Rocks Glass

Send in your preferred GPS coordinate and town name, and this company (on Etsy) will craft you a custom whiskey rocks glass. Ideal as a party gift.

BUY HERE: $18
NEAT Glass
NEAT Glass
Amazon

The Neat Glass

The unique shape of this lead-free crystalline glass will help you pick up aromas and remove the ethanol burn.

BUY HERE: $23
Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass
Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass
Denver & Liely

Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass

Hand-blown, hand-cut and hand-polished lead-free crystal, this glass was designed specifically for bourbon.

BUY HERE: $50
Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glass
Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glass
Amazon

Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glass

The official tasting glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and made in the USA, these wide-mouthed glasses feature a wide bowl that offers ample surface area for evaporation — and a narrow neck to draw aromas to the rim.

BUY HERE: $40 $35
Kemstood Unique Square Whiskey Glasses Set
Kemstood Unique Square Whiskey Glasses Set
Kemstood Unique Square Whiskey Glasses Set

Kemstood Unique Square Whiskey Glasses Set

What are you, square? These weighted glasses feature a unique design and are reminiscent of the glasses used in Blade Runner.

BUY HERE: $45 $35
Cocktail Kingdom Yarai
Cocktail Kingdom Yarai
Cocktail Kingdom

Cocktail Kingdom Yarai

Stackable, dishwasher-safe rocks glasses that are an ideal fit for a two-inch ice ball.

BUY HERE: $35

