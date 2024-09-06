Always Check the Legality of Your Boozy Ice Cream

Who was the first person to look at ice cream and think, “Wait, what if this had booze in it?” And what was once a curiosity has become something capable of sustaining entire business models. Tipsy Scoop, for instance, has locations around the United States and in the Bahamas. Oregon-based ice cream makers Salt and Straw have collaborated with multiple craft breweries over the years. When done well, the combination of booze and ice cream can make for an unexepcted and refreshing combination of flavors — and what’s not to like about that?



Well, there is one other consideration to be mindful of, and that’s what local laws have to say about blending ice cream with beer or spirits. What’s legal in one part of the world might not pass muster elsewhere — which brings us to the subject of an adventurous ice cream parlor in Hyderabad.



As the Economic Times reports, police in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood recently cracked down on an ice cream maker who was adding whiskey to vanilla ice cream and selling it at a substantial markup. Police ended up confiscating 11.5 kilograms (around 25 pounds) of ice cream. According to the newspaper’s reporting, the shop’s proprietor had allegedly added 60 mL of whiskey per kilogram.

Evidently, police learned of the illicit ice cream because two other men involved in the operation had taken to social media to advertise it. Boozy ice cream can be delicious — and the combination of whiskey and vanilla certainly sounds like a tasty one — but advertising something illegal on social media isn’t the wisest way to go. And, whatever the country, the combination of frozen and boozy can sometimes attract the attention of the law.