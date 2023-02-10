InsideHook
Vehicles | February 10, 2023 1:28 pm

Here Are All the EVs Will Ferrell Wants to Sell You in GM’s Super Bowl Ad

You know the Netflix references, but what about the electric trucks and SUVs?

Will Ferrell, dressed as Dustin Henderson from "Stranger Things," stands in front of a Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss in a Super Bowl ad from GM and Netflix
You can name this Netflix show, but can you name the truck behind Will Ferrell?
GM/Netflix
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the whole point of a Super Bowl ad for a car is to eventually sell a bunch of cars. And to do that, people in their living rooms across America actually need to know the name of the car, right? Seems like common sense. Kia’s “Binky Dad” spot certainly doesn’t hide the fact that it’s promoting the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro. (Though they are hiding three alternate endings, which will only be unveiled on TikTok during the big game.) 

Then there’s the General Motors Super Bowl ad, a 60-second commercial starring Will Ferrell and made in partnership with Netflix. The GM spot, which debuted online ahead of the game on February 12, features not one, not two, but five electric vehicles.

The only problem? None of the EVs are named in the ad, and many of them aren’t on sale yet. 

There’s Will Ferrell driving an electric pickup truck in Army of the Dead, getting gassed in an electric SUV in Squid Game and dressed up as Dustin Henderson (with a fun cameo from Priah Ferguson, aka Erica Sinclair) in the Upside Down from Stranger Things

But what are all these trucks and SUVs? Let’s break them down.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali from the Super Bowl ad from Netflix and GM
GMC Sierra EV Denali x “Army of the Dead”
GM/Netflix

GMC Sierra EV Denali

Availability: You can join a waitlist now for the top-of-the-line Edition 1 model of this electric pickup truck, which will reportedly begin deliveries in early 2024. Lower-priced models will be announced later.

Price: $107,000 for the Edition 1, but eventual entry-level Sierra EVs will start around $50,000.

What else to know: This pickup truck, at least the Denali Edition 1, will have the Hummer EV’s fun CrabWalk feature.

Will Ferrell stands next to the Chevrolet Blazer EV in a scene from "Squid Game"
Chevrolet Blazer EV x “Squid Game”
GM/Netflix

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Availability: There are four models planned, the 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS (in ascending order of price). The 2LT and RS will go on sale this summer, with the SS high-performance model following later in 2023 and the entry-level 1LT in early 2024.

Price: In order of release, the 2LT starts at $47,595, RS at $51,995, SS at $65,995 and 1LT at $44,995.

What else to know: This electric SUV is the one vehicle on this list you actually have a shot at buying and driving relatively soon. 

Review: The Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era in American Trucking
Review: The Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era in American Trucking

Is the electric pickup ready for prime time? Or is it still only for early adopters?

Will Ferrell walks in front of a Cadillac Lyriq in a scene inspired by "Bridgerton"
Cadillac Lyriq x “Bridgerton”
GM/Netflix

Cadillac Lyriq

Availability: Reservations for this next-generation Cadillac SUV have been opened multiple times, and they’ve filled up quickly each time. However, only 122 vehicles were delivered last year, so they’ve got a big backlog to work through. Currently, you can put your name down for a 2024 model. 

Price: The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq starts at $58,590.

What else to know: There’s another electric Cadillac potentially starting production later this year: a hand-built, $300,000 stunner called the Celestiq.

Will Ferrell and Priah Ferguson stand next to a Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss in the Netflix and GM Super Bowl ad for 2023
Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss x “Stranger Things”
GM/Netflix

Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss

Availability: We know about the electric version of Chevy’s popular Silverado, which is open for reservations now with the 2024 Silverado EV RST First Edition available starting this fall. But this is the first time we’re seeing the off-road-ready Trail Boss version of the electric truck, which will be available after production ramps up.

Price: The First Edition will put you out $105,000, but entry-level models are slated to start at $39,900 for a Work Truck model (for fleet buyers) and $50,000 for the cheapest consumer model. No specific pricing announced for the Trail Boss at the moment.

What else to know: While Ford started their electric truck push with a copycat F-150, Chevy is keeping things futuristic with the Silverado EV.

Will Ferrell sits in the passenger seat of a GMC Hummer EV Pickup in the Netflix and GM Super Bowl ad for 2023
GMC Hummer EV x “Queer Eye”
GM/Netflix

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

Availability: The electrified Hummer (which also comes in an SUV version that just began production in January) began deliveries in late 2021, but the current edition is completely sold out. You can’t even get in line for a reservation. Lower-priced models are reportedly coming soon, though they’ve only delivered a few hundred of these so far and the backlog of reservations is apparently in the tens of thousands. 

Price: $110,295 (for the sold out Edition 1), though an entry-level model that’s slated for 2024 availability will aim for a price of $87,000.

What else to know: According to Bloomberg, the Hummer EV is the least “green” electric vehicle you can buy.

