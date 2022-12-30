InsideHook
Here’s a Sneak Peek of the Most Important Electric Truck Coming in 2023

GM Authority caught the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST testing in the wild

The headlights on the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, which GM Authority recently captured spy photos of during testing
We're getting another major electric pickup in 2023.
Chevrolet
At the moment, it appears the Ford F-Series will once again be the best-selling vehicle of the year, just as it was in 2021 and 2020…going back literal decades. In second place we’ll likely see the Chevrolet Silverado, a massively popular pickup truck that just can’t seem to topple the king. Looking towards our electrified future, it appears Ford also has the upper hand there, as the F-150 Lightning EV has already been on the market for a while with no competitor from Chevy.

In 2023, that’s going to change. As Chevrolet announced at the beginning of 2022, they’ll begin selling the 2024 Silverado EV in the coming year, first a Work Truck (WT) model to fleet customers in the spring, then a Rally Sport Truck (RST) model to individual buyers in the fall. 

If you’re wondering what the latter will look like in the real world, GM Authority recently captured some spy shots of the Silverado EV RST testing in the wild.

The first thing that grabs our eye is the fastback-style design, which calls to mind the Hyundai Santa Cruz and, to a lesser extent, the GMC Hummer EV (which comes via the same parent company, GM) — as well as the Chevrolet Avalanche of yesteryear. Speaking of the Hummer, the silver paint with black accents here certainly draws a line to that behemoth, as do the gargantuan 24-inch wheels (the largest ever featured on a production vehicle) which dwarf the 18-inch rims that come standard on the GMC. 

But overall, the biggest takeaway is that Chevy is willing to push their EV truck design further into the future than Ford, which seemed to take an approach of changing as little as possible for the Lightning. That seemed to work out for the latter, as their biggest problem so far with the electrified F-150 is keeping up with demand, not finding buyers who are willing to switch. 

Will a new Silverado identity bring in buyers when the RST goes on sale in the fall? Of course it will, as there will be limited supply and a niche group interested in buying them, as it will initially be offered in a First Edition that starts at $105,000. The real test will come when the full Silverado EV slate starts rolling off the line in a few years’ time.

Head over to GM Authority for the full slate of spy photos they captured.

