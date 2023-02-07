InsideHook
Food & Drink | February 7, 2023 5:49 am

The Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl (That Aren’t Traditional Sports Bars)

Rooftop lounges, hidden speakeasies, mezcalerias: Catch the Eagles-Chiefs in an elevated manner.

Watching television. Sports bar or local pub. Football, food, beer. The best places to watch the Super Bowl in NYC that aren't traditional sports bars.
Yes, you can still have wings and beer, but can a Super Bowl party offer more?
iStock / Getty Images Plus
By Kirk Miller

Here’s a prop bet you can cash in now: Your Super Bowl viewing experience will be memorable for all the wrong reasons. 

You could host a party, but that’s stressful (and messy). Hitting up a friend’s party? You’ll be subject to distracting small talk, limited drink options and an inferior screen. Sports bar? Good luck getting a drink, seat or a good viewing angle.

Eli Manning on Fantasy Football, the ManningCast and Flipping Eagles Fans the Bird
Eli Manning on Fantasy Football, the ManningCast and Flipping Eagles Fans the Bird

Manning says he gets assistance from IBM Watson to help manage his fantasy football team on ESPN

This year, we suggest going out for the game but trying something new. Our choices below range from speakeasies to restaurants to gaming halls — most require an advance ticket purchase but all of them promise something a little different from the usual wings-and-beer bacchanalia. But no matter what: Go Chiefs.

For remote tailgating: TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar

As the name suggests, this Williamsburg party is all-day and takes place outdoors. The event includes a Puppy Bowl (and dog adoption event), DJs, food trucks and heated cabins that each feature 65” screens. 

Gamehaus interior
The interior of Gamehaus, a sports bar/arcade in Long Island City
Andy Stark

For endless distraction: Gamehaus

This two-floor indoor/outdoor sports bar in Long Island City, Gamehaus is also an arcade and craft beer hall. If you don’t want to be distracted by the game, the 5,000-square-foot hall features a dozen large-screen TVs and an 11-foot tall LED video wall. Plus, there’s a one-hour (well) open bar from 5-6 p.m. (If you’d rather be doing something active besides drinking during the game, both the ping pong hall Spin and Brooklyn Bowl are hosting watch parties.)

Interior of Fandi Mata restaurant
Upscale bar food, mezcal, Mediterranean menu: A different type of Super Bowl party at Fandi Mata
Andrew Grujic

For a good cause: Fandi Mata

Not all football viewing has to take place at a loud sports bar; this Super Bowl party, for example, is hosted by a bi-level Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that has a secluded mezcaleria upstairs. For the big game, the venue promises special dishes that play off of traditional game-time food (e.g. filet mignon nachos). And $10 from each ticket will go toward The Challenged Athletes Foundation, which helps athletes with physical challenges who do not have access to equipment for adaptive sports.

J Bespoke
The cozy, dimly-lit interior of J.Bespoke, a sports bar speakeasy
Nitzan Rubin

For mixology fans: J. Bespoke

An upscale speakeasy hidden behind Irving Farm Coffee, J.Bespoke offers a sophisticated ambiance and a killer cocktail program. It’s the kind of place that serves wagyu cheeseburgers and truffle fries — and can turn into a more traditional cocktail den if a game isn’t on (interestingly, the bar is usually closed on Sundays, but not this week). We were able to try it out when it launched three years ago, just before Covid hit — our review is here.

Monarch Rooftop Super Bowl Party
Monarch Rooftop, where you can enjoy great views of Manhattan
Monarch

For a good view: Monarch

Gaze at the Empire State Building from this 18th-floor rooftop lounge (which has indoor and outdoor space), which promises five big-screen TVs and five projectors for game time and a one-hour open bar. Not included in that open bar but available: A limited supply of Pappy Van Winkle.

