Swiss Hotel’s Luxury Quarantine Package Includes $500 Covid-19 Test
There are some things money can buy
For many of us, coronavirus quarantine means holing up in close quarters with roommates or significant others, existing largely between the bed and the couch in one of a few different pairs of sweatpants that have now become your entire wardrobe, and generally being kind of miserable.
If you are a guest partaking of Le Bijou’s luxury coronavirus package, however, your coronavirus experience likely looks very, very different. The high-end Swiss hotel, which counts such A-list clientele as Steve Wozniak and Jordan Belfort among its past guests, is offering the ultra-luxe Covid-19 service to guests who want to wait out the pandemic in opulence, the Washington Post reported.
The customizable stay features pandemic-friendly add-ons such as in-room doctor visits and nurse care, as well as a $500 coronavirus test, proving that when it comes to receiving care amid a pandemic, it may just help to have a lot of disposable income.
Le Bijou’s coronavirus rebrand also features automated check-in to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, as well as the elimination of daily room cleanings, with mask and glove-donning staff members instead sanitizing rooms before and after checkout.
The hotel began offering the package in an attempt to drum up business at a time when the hospitality industry has all but shuttered in many parts of the world, and it seems to be working. Le Bijou reports the hotel has seen a steady increase in inquiries since the Covid-19 service first launched.
However, while the hotel may be capitalizing on the pandemic, it does not actually encourage those who have already tested positive for Covid-19 to seek out its hospitality.
“We advise them to stay where they are, because that’s advised by the government,” said Le Bijou co-founder and chief executive Alexander Hubner. “They need to stay in quarantine.”
So if you’re looking for luxury, pandemic-conscious accommodations complete with round-the-clock medical care, quarantine in style at Le Bijou — unless of course you actually have coronavirus.
