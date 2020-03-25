Travel

Swiss Hotel’s Luxury Quarantine Package Includes $500 Covid-19 Test

There are some things money can buy

Le Bijou Covid-19 Package
Wait out the pandemic in luxury.
Le Bijou
By Kayla Kibbe / March 25, 2020 10:51 am

For many of us, coronavirus quarantine means holing up in close quarters with roommates or significant others, existing largely between the bed and the couch in one of a few different pairs of sweatpants that have now become your entire wardrobe, and generally being kind of miserable.

If you are a guest partaking of Le Bijou’s luxury coronavirus package, however, your coronavirus experience likely looks very, very different. The high-end Swiss hotel, which counts such A-list clientele as Steve Wozniak and Jordan Belfort among its past guests, is offering the ultra-luxe Covid-19 service to guests who want to wait out the pandemic in opulence, the Washington Post reported.

The customizable stay features pandemic-friendly add-ons such as in-room doctor visits and nurse care, as well as a $500 coronavirus test, proving that when it comes to receiving care amid a pandemic, it may just help to have a lot of disposable income.

Le Bijou’s coronavirus rebrand also features automated check-in to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, as well as the elimination of daily room cleanings, with mask and glove-donning staff members instead sanitizing rooms before and after checkout.

The hotel began offering the package in an attempt to drum up business at a time when the hospitality industry has all but shuttered in many parts of the world, and it seems to be working. Le Bijou reports the hotel has seen a steady increase in inquiries since the Covid-19 service first launched.

However, while the hotel may be capitalizing on the pandemic, it does not actually encourage those who have already tested positive for Covid-19 to seek out its hospitality.

“We advise them to stay where they are, because that’s advised by the government,” said Le Bijou co-founder and chief executive Alexander Hubner. “They need to stay in quarantine.”

So if you’re looking for luxury, pandemic-conscious accommodations complete with round-the-clock medical care, quarantine in style at Le Bijou — unless of course you actually have coronavirus.

