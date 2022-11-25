InsideHook
Sports | November 25, 2022 6:11 pm

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Are Reteaming For the PNC Championship

It'll be their third time taking part

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods
Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods wait to play a shot on the first hole with caddies Joe LaCava and Joe LaCava Jr. during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2020, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie teamed up for the first time to play in the PNC Championship, an annual golf tournament featuring Majors champions and their children. (The elder Woods has also caddied for his son.) Last year, the duo reteamed, and were runners-up to the duo of John Daly and John Daly II. Will the third time be the charm? We’ll know within the next few weeks.

ESPN reports that the Woodses are set to play in the 2022 edition of the tournament, which is set to take place the weekend of December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

“This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members,” Woods told ESPN. “It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Woods’s next tournament since the summer will be the Hero World Challenge, held in the Bahamas and featuring an impressive roster of professional golfers. A recent Golf Digest article explored how this tournament and his participation in The Match later in December might impact Woods’s world ranking. In October, Woods was ranked as 1,206 in the world; that’s likely to improve come next month.

More Like This

Tiger Woods with Rory McIlroy prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course in July.
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Want LIV Golf-Style Tour-Within-the-PGA-Tour
Greg Norman
Greg Norman Revises Earlier Comments on LIV Golf's Offer to Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods waves to the crowd at the 150th Open at St Andrews.
LIV Golf May Have a Point About Tiger Woods Doing the PGA Tour's Bidding

Recommended

Suggested for you

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion
Will This Bizarre Neck Device Solve Football’s Concussion Problem?

Keep Reading

2022 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Is Officially Underway. Here's How to Navigate It.
J crew Black Friday items on sale on a snow background

Nearly Everything at J.Crew Is 50% Off
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
Bespoke Post Black Friday Guide

The 7 Best Deals From Bespoke Post’s Black Friday Sale
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2022 variants

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
a collage of Nike items and models on an orange background

Jackets, Joggers and Jordans: 19 Amazing Deals From Nike’s Black Friday Sale
lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here
Three Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2022

Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks to avoid a tackle versus Dallas.

Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day

Trending

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
Tom Petty’s “Fillmore” Album Proves the Heartbreakers Were Always the Best Live Band
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
3 Boot-Season ‘Fits for Any Occasion