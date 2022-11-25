Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Are Reteaming For the PNC Championship

In 2020, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie teamed up for the first time to play in the PNC Championship, an annual golf tournament featuring Majors champions and their children. (The elder Woods has also caddied for his son.) Last year, the duo reteamed, and were runners-up to the duo of John Daly and John Daly II. Will the third time be the charm? We’ll know within the next few weeks.



ESPN reports that the Woodses are set to play in the 2022 edition of the tournament, which is set to take place the weekend of December 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.



“This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members,” Woods told ESPN. “It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”



Woods’s next tournament since the summer will be the Hero World Challenge, held in the Bahamas and featuring an impressive roster of professional golfers. A recent Golf Digest article explored how this tournament and his participation in The Match later in December might impact Woods’s world ranking. In October, Woods was ranked as 1,206 in the world; that’s likely to improve come next month.

