Will Swearing Off Sex Help Tiger Find His Stroke at Masters?

To give himself the best shot at getting off to a strong start followed by a first-place finish at the Masters, Tiger Woods has given up getting it on until after the tournament has come to an end, according to The New York Post.

A recovering sex addict who sought treatment for his issues more than a decade ago after leaving a string of Perkins waitresses in his wake, Woods is single after ending his six-year relationship with girlfriend Erica Herman — a former waitress at his restaurant in Florida — and is not dating anyone “to speak of,” a friend of the 48-year-old golfer told The Post. That should work to his advantage as he prepares to hit the links in Augusta next week.

“He’s focused,” Woods’s friend told The Post. “He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex. He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

It’d be interesting to know if Woods was celibate before the 2023 Masters as withdrew ahead of the final round after making his 23rd straight cut at the Masters, which moved him into a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples. At this point, making the cut may be the best outcome that the 15-time major champion can hope for.

“I think playing on the weekend would be a win, a win-win,” ESPN golf analyst Andy North said on a conference call. “He’s going to tell you that he’s there because he thinks he can win the tournament, but to be realistic, what he’s gone through, you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. What he has to do to get ready to go out and try to play golf every single day is very, very difficult. Just to get him there and get around for the week and play some good golf and hit some nice shots, I think that would be awesome.”

It would be, but given what Woods has given up, it’s possible he may not want to play over the weekend.