Culture > Sports

Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event

Charlie Woods is looking to one-up his dad, who made his Tour debut at 16

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 22, 2024 12:52 pm
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship in December 2023.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods’s son Charlie might be about to one-up his all-time-great golfer dad on the course at the age of 15. Tiger qualified for his first PGA Tour event when he was only 16, but Charlie could do so by Monday.

Charlie is set to play the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier, taking place Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Golf Magazine reported that the round is one of four pre-qualifiers for the Cognizant Classic. Should Charlie do well enough at Lost Lake, he’ll move on with about two dozen other golfers to the PGA Tour event’s qualifying round in four days. There, four golfers will qualify for the Cognizant.

“While the younger Woods, a high school sophomore, has never played in a Tour event, he has played four times at the PNC Championship, a nationally broadcast event in December where major winners play with family members — and Team Woods has played well,” Golf wrote. “In 2020, they tied for fifth; in 2021, they were runners-up; in 2022, they tied for eighth; and last year, they tied for fifth.”

The publication added that Charlie Woods had also tied for 17th place in the boys 14-15 division at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in fall 2023. His caddy? Tiger Woods. The younger Woods had also been part of a state championship-winning golf team at the Benjamin School, a private school in Palm Beach Gardens.  

This Tiger Woods-Designed Putting Experience Is Now Open in Houston
This Tiger Woods-Designed Putting Experience Is Now Open in Houston
 Popstroke has 36 holes, a restaurant, four bars and an ice cream parlor

In its article, Golf also noted the remarkable amount of scrutiny young Charlie is already receiving from fans and the media. Toby Harbeck, Charlie’s school golf team coach, described one tournament his youth squad participated in that was delayed by inclement weather. In the clubhouse, while his players waited out the rain along with other golfers, Charlie was approached for autographs and pictures by a seemingly endless string of people.

“Fans flock to Charlie on the course, too,” Golf explained. “At one event, an armada of 30 golf carts awaited him on the first tee.”

According to Harbeck, at public-course host sites, paparazzi literally stationed up in trees to snap photos of Charlie, with things getting extra frenzied when his dad is around.

“When we’re out there playing, I’m his dad, so I’m protective of him,” Tiger said of his son on a podcast in 2022, per Golf. “Obviously I want him to do the best he possibly can. I want him to learn from everything. But I also want to protect him from, like, all of this. The environment. Especially this day and age. When I grew up there were no camera phones, there were no videos. I try to shoo people away. ‘Let him enjoy, don’t put any pressure on him, let him play, let him be a kid, OK?’”

Tiger should have a pretty good sense of what’s too much for a youngster in this regard. He was in the public eye starting at the age of two, when he famously appeared on The Mike Douglas Show to hammer some balls with a kiddie driver. As a teen, there was already the expectation he would be golf’s next great one.

He credits his father, Earl, with training him to be mentally tough. Though some of those sessions sound as though they were incredibly intense — and Tiger’s had more than his fair share of off-the-course personal struggles as an adult — Tiger has always insisted his dad did right by him.

It’s good to see that the men in Charlie’s life appear to have his back, too. They seem quite aware of what it’ll mean for the youngster to compete at an event called the Cognizant Classic. We’ll know by Monday if he does indeed qualify, and if Charlie can beat his dad to the PGA Tour.

More Like This

Tiger Woods
Trademark Filings Might Clarify Tiger Woods's Nike Departure
The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.
If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling
Tiger Woods swings on the golf course. The golfer and Justin Timberlake are behind a new luxury real estate development in Florida west of Palm Beach.
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake Behind Luxury Development in Florida
Tiger Woods of the USA walking up to the 18th green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods May Not Play Golf Again in 2023

Culture
Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Mars illustration
Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event

Justin Fields bundles up at Soldier Field in Chicago. Here's why the quarterback unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

Why Justin Fields Unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram

More than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas

Sports Betting Revenue Hit a New High in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We Can Expect Plenty More NBA All-Star Games That Stink

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.