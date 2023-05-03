Back in March, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Aaron Rodgers had given the New York Jets a “wish list” of pass catchers he would like the team to acquire before he was traded to the club. On the list were former Packers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Following Russini’s report, the ever-prickly Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and dismissed the notion that he had given New York a list of players he wanted the team to sign as fake news. “From what I’ve seen, it’s like I had a sheet of paper when I met with the Jets, and I said, sign these people,” Rodgers said. “And that’s not the reality. So ridiculous. It’s so stupid to think that I would do that number one. Now, did they ask about certain guys I’ve played with over the years? Of course. Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah. Why wouldn’t you…What are we talking about here? I don’t have demands.”

Following those remarks, the Jets and Lazard agreed to a four-year deal. Then today, with Rodgers now a member of the Jets after being traded by the Packers for a package of draft picks, the Jets agreed to terms with Cobb on a one-year deal, according to ESPN. Despite Rodgers dismissing Russini’s report as “ridiculous” and “stupid,” it certainly appears as if the Jets, who have also signed former Packers Tim Boyle (quarterback) and Billy Turner (tackle) as well as brought in former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new OC, are bringing in as many of their 39-year-old’s favorite binkies as possible in order to keep him satisfied.

It’s actually a smart move by the Jets and it’s totally reasonable for Rodgers to want to have some familiar faces in his new locker room — so why couldn’t he just admit it? Probably because, for whatever reason, he seems to have a need to be a contrarian about anything and everything, from COVID-19 to making decisions like a normal person.

And really, that’s fine. Rodgers can do what he wants, say anything and carry himself in whatever manner he sees fit. And, as long as the Jets are winning football games, pretty much anything he does will be tolerated and maybe even celebrated. But New York is not Green Bay and his act will wear very thin very fast if the Jets start losing. The team may realize that which is why Cobb and Lazard are signed. Don’t be surprised to see Lewis inked next.