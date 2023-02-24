InsideHook
Sports | February 24, 2023 3:06 pm

Aaron Rodgers Finished a Darkness Retreat. What, Exactly, Is a Darkness Retreat?

It's a practice growing in popularity

Aaron Rodgers
If Aaron Rodgers sees his shadow after leaving a darkness retreat, does it mean six more weeks of winter?
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers had left the darkness retreat where he’d spent the last few days. And while there are countless types of retreats that people go on for various reasons — from mental health to religious devotion — darkness retreats might not be at the top of the list of widely known retreat varieties.

What’s a darkness retreat?
It’s a retreat where someone spends a significant amount of time in the dark. An article at The Atlantic on the practice noted that the practice has become widely popular in the Czech Republic — and that the practice has its roots in a type of Tibetan retreat called yang-ti, which lasts for 49 days.

What can someone expect from a darkness retreat?
“Depending on the facility, clients sleep, exercise, and meditate. They eat and bathe in the dark. They sometimes write, draw, sculpt, or play an instrument, all in total darkness,” wrote The Atlantic‘s Morgan Childs in 2018.

At least one space that offers darkness retreats also offers something called “Tantra In the Dark” — though the aforementioned retreat space, The Darkness Experience, warns against attendees “wanting to have a ‘quick grope’ in the dark.”

What other kinds of retreats are there?
Silent retreats are probably the best know variety. Caren Osten Gerszberg described the experience of being on one for the New York Times. “The week had given me a sort of spalike experience for my mind, protected from the distractions and stressors of daily life,” Gerszberg wrote. Writer Eileen Myles has also described the experience of living on the streets for several days as part of an organized retreat.

Why did Rodgers opt for a darkness retreat?
According to ESPN, he wanted to think about his future. Rodgers is reportedly considering retirement, thought it’s possible that he might stay in Green Bay for the 2023 season — or head elsewhere in the NFL, with the New York Jets being a frequently-discussed destination.

How many days did Rodgers spend there?
That’s an excellent question. Initially, Rodgers was reported to be spending four days in the dark. ESPN’s reporting only notes that he “spent the past several days and nights” at the retreat, without offering a specific number.

A Vermont Man Just Rejoined Society After a 75-Day Silent Retreat
A Vermont Man Just Rejoined Society After a 75-Day Silent Retreat

Where to begin …

Is there anything like a darkness retreat that isn’t quite as long?
Well, sensory deprivation tanks have been growing in popularity in recent years. That would involve less time in the dark — though it would also involve being wet, so it might be a tricky call.

More Like This

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers warms up before a game.
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
Aaron Rodgers playing in the Pro-Am at Pebble Beach.
Is Aaron Rodgers Trolling Us With His “Darkness Retreat” Plan?
Four people hiking in Telluride, Colorado, as part of the Reset trekking retreat. We take a look at the wellness and luxury travel program, which opened in May 2022.
Need a Better Way to Unplug? Consider the $10,000 Trekking Retreat.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
Is Alabama Really Going to Allow Brandon Miller to Keep Playing Ball?
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?

Keep Reading

Adam Scott

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
The elote at Casa Tulum in New York City.

How to Make This Addictive Street Food at Home
cocaine bear movie poster

“Cocaine Bear” Is All Excess, No High
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Three shirts from the J.Crew sale on a blue fabric background

J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Three people drinking Spumante wine in Italy.

Seriously, Should You Be Drinking More Spumante?
Dinner from Branja

Remixed Israeli and Detroit-Style Pizza Top Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Chef Pablo Aguirre of Marriott Marquis Houston

A Chef’s Guide to Central American Food in Houston
Playuela Beach in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico's Underrated Hot Spot

Trending

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
Is Alabama Really Going to Allow Brandon Miller to Keep Playing Ball?