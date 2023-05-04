InsideHook
Personal Tech | May 4, 2023 12:13 pm

Starbucks Is Joining a List of Major Companies Using Amazon Biometric Software

It’s using Amazon One, Amazon’s contactless payment system that involves a palm scan

Starbucks sign outside of a store.
Starbucks follows Panera Bread and Whole Foods in using the Amazon One system.
Getty Images
By Joanna Sommer

With the recent uptick in AI-related news, it’s no surprise that many companies are attempting to keep up with the current booming tech market. Just last month, Panera Bread started trialing Amazon One, a contactless payment system using that palm of your hand that Amazon started in 2020, across various locations. According to TechCrunch, it was the first restaurant to use the palm reading payment software and followed Whole Foods’ launch with the system in August 2022. Now, Starbucks is the next company trialing the system.

Per The Spoon, the trials are taking place in the Seattle market, North of the company’s headquarters in Edmonds, Washington. The Spoon attempted to use the software by signing up for Amazon One in the store through a kiosk, but users can also pre-enroll online. The registration process took about two minutes, according to The Spoon — they also posted a video showing how the palm transaction works. 

“The kiosk prompted me to scan the barcode within the Starbucks app on my phone to identify my Starbucks account and recognize my form of payment,” Michael Wolf, the reporter, wrote in the article. “From there, it asked me to hover both my left and right palms above the scanner, one after the other.”

Is America Prepared for a Brave New Cashless World?
Is America Prepared for a Brave New Cashless World?

Coronavirus has made handling money seem more dangerous than ever before

This also isn’t the first time Starbucks and Amazon have done a store collaboration. In New York City, Starbucks opened a cashless store in 2021 using Amazon Just Walk Out — a “new shopping experience” that “lets consumers enter a store, grab what they want, and get going.” 

Wolf also noted Amazon One’s Terms of Use, which noted it would store his palm signature and that it may be stored on servers outside of the country. The terms also state it does not “otherwise collect your biometric data without your consent.”

It’ll be interesting to see if this will result in an expansion of the Amazon One systems in Starbucks’s nation-wide, as well as if other companies will choose to implement the same software or other forms of contactless payment as well. Until then, here’s a list of locations where Amazon Ones are located across the country — if you’re curious. 

More Like This

FTC headquarters
Federal Trade Commission Cautions Scammers Against Using AI
Twitter logo seen on a smartphone, which is sitting on top of a computer keyboard
Twitter’s Next Big Change Could Benefit Media Publishers
Milan's Generali Tower (left), designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and Libeskind Tower.
One of the UK’s Biggest Architecture Firms Uses AI in an Unexpected Way

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pete Davidson

In Defense of Pete Davidson
A stand-up apddleboarder does yoga on the board as the sun sets.

How to Get Into Surfing Shape Without Actually Surfing
Pho from Juicy Pho

Your Culinary Guide to the Garland Pho Trail
A row of watches.

The Best Field Watches
The best mother's day gifts under $100

20 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts
Indoor Houseplants on a multi colored background

The Best Houseplants for Beginners
Our Place Sale Hero

Everything Is 25% Off at Our Place’s Sitewide Spring Sale

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine