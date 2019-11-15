Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of the best tech deals right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

Our Top Tech Sale Picks From Early Black Friday:

Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Amazon is pairing its Alexa-powered media player (ideal for your bathroom, bedroom or kitchen) with a Amazon Basics smart color bulb that you can control via an app or voice controls. AMAZON: $103 $45

Anker

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Utilizing the new Qi2 charging standard, this portable power-up can keep your phone, earbuds and Apple Watch juiced up wherever you go. AMAZON: $110 $82

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Besides offering comfort, excellent noise cancellation and spatial sound, the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds now have a hearing aid option. AMAZON: $249 $160

Best Buy

Bose

Sonos

Sonos Ace Headphones The Sonos Ace headphones are ideal for a specific kind of audiophile — namely, people who have fully bought into the Sonos eco-system already. Have a Sonos home theater setup? You’ll want these. sonos: $449 $349

Sony

Tile