Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of the best tech deals right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.
Our Top Tech Sale Picks From Early Black Friday:
Amazon
Echo Show 5 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb
Amazon is pairing its Alexa-powered media player (ideal for your bathroom, bedroom or kitchen) with a Amazon Basics smart color bulb that you can control via an app or voice controls.
Hisense 65-Inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV
Besides offering rich colors and an anti-glare screen, Hisense’s CanvasTV sets also double as digital art frames when not in use.
Anker
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
Utilizing the new Qi2 charging standard, this portable power-up can keep your phone, earbuds and Apple Watch juiced up wherever you go.
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Besides offering comfort, excellent noise cancellation and spatial sound, the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds now have a hearing aid option.
Best Buy
GoPro HERO13 Black Action Camera Bundle
GoPro’s powerful action cam offers 5.3K video, advanced stabilization and multiple mounting and battery options.
Bose
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker (2nd Gen)
It’s the first-ever deal on Bose’s updated SoundLink Flex speaker, a compact, colorful and durable portable boombox.
Sonos
Sonos Ace Headphones
The Sonos Ace headphones are ideal for a specific kind of audiophile — namely, people who have fully bought into the Sonos eco-system already. Have a Sonos home theater setup? You’ll want these.
Sony
Tile
