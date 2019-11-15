Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

'Tis the season for cheap gadgets.

By Kirk Miller
Updated November 25, 2024 11:00 am
Black friday tech deals
All the best Black Friday tech deals
Amazon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of the best tech deals right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

Our Top Tech Sale Picks From Early Black Friday:

Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
AMAZON: $50 $29
Beats Solo 4 Headphones
Beats Solo 4 Headphones
AMAZON: $200 $100
Echo Show 5 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb
Echo Show 5 with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb

Amazon is pairing its Alexa-powered media player (ideal for your bathroom, bedroom or kitchen) with a Amazon Basics smart color bulb that you can control via an app or voice controls.

AMAZON: $103 $45
Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless Smart Security Camera
Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless Smart Security Camera
AMAZON: $260 $100
KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer
KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer
AMAZOn: $140 $85
Hisense 65-Inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV
Hisense 65-Inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV

Besides offering rich colors and an anti-glare screen, Hisense’s CanvasTV sets also double as digital art frames when not in use.

AMAZON: $1300 $800
Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Charging)
Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Charging)
AMAZON: $140 $45
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm
AMAZON: $330 $160

Anker

Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger
Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger
AMAZON: $60 $36
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
AMAZON: $60 $40
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Utilizing the new Qi2 charging standard, this portable power-up can keep your phone, earbuds and Apple Watch juiced up wherever you go.

AMAZON: $110 $82

Apple

Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
AMAZON: $1099 $849
Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 42mm)
Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 42mm)
AMAZON: $399 $329
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2

Besides offering comfort, excellent noise cancellation and spatial sound, the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 earbuds now have a hearing aid option.

AMAZON: $249 $160
Apple - 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB
BEST BUY: $330 $200
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
AMAZON: $99 $73

Best Buy

Samsung 75” Class DU6950 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)
Samsung 75” Class DU6950 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)
BEST BUY: $750 $550
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones
Best buy: $350 $200
GoPro HERO13 Black Action Camera Bundle
GoPro HERO13 Black Action Camera Bundle

GoPro’s powerful action cam offers 5.3K video, advanced stabilization and multiple mounting and battery options.

BEST BUY: $450 $350

Bose

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
bose: $149 $119
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
bose: $429 $329
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker (2nd Gen)
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker (2nd Gen)

It’s the first-ever deal on Bose’s updated SoundLink Flex speaker, a compact, colorful and durable portable boombox.

BOSE: $149 $119

Sonos

Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker
Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker
SONOS: $249 $199
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
sonos: $499 $369
Sonos Ace Headphones
Sonos Ace Headphones

The Sonos Ace headphones are ideal for a specific kind of audiophile — namely, people who have fully bought into the Sonos eco-system already. Have a Sonos home theater setup? You’ll want these.

sonos: $449 $349

Sony

Sony Bravia XR 65"
Sony Bravia XR 65″
AMAZON: $1300 $998
PlayStation5 Digital Edition Console (Slim)
PlayStation5 Digital Edition Console (Slim)
SONY: $450 $375

Tile

Sticker 4-Pack
Sticker 4-Pack
TILE: $110 $60
Green Surf Starter Pack
Green Surf Starter Pack
TILE: $62 $55

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

