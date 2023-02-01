InsideHook
News & Opinion | February 1, 2023 3:27 pm

The US Has a Wild Hog Problem

There are roughly six million of those mfs loose in at least 35 U.S. states

Pack of wild hogs running
Wild hogs are more widespread in the U.S. than ever
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Despite not being native to North America, wild hogs are positively thriving on the continent with the population in the U.S. reaching record numbers in recent years.

According to a new report from National Geographic, around six million feral swine run hog wild in at least 35 U.S. states (for context, six million is also the population of Massachusetts). That’s largely due to their adaptability…and the fact that they can produce up to two litters of four to 12 piglets every 12 to 15 months, starting at the age of eight months.

But it’s not the fact that they wreak havoc on agricultural crops, or that they can be dangerous, that’s most concerning to experts. It’s that they carry diseases. And, more specifically, human diseases — leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, brucellosis, swine influenza, salmonella, hepatitis and pathogenic E. coli, chief among then.

Surfer Uses Social Media to Help Stop Invasive Beetles
Surfer Uses Social Media to Help Stop Invasive Beetles

Not your everyday use of Instagram

“Swine, in general, are considered a mixing vessel species, because they’re susceptible to human viruses, like influenza viruses,” Vienna Brown, a USDA staff biologist with the agency’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program, said. “And when those get into swine [they could] create a novel influenza virus.”

“So I would argue that our risk from swine is greater than it is from other, more traditional wildlife species, in part because of their gregarious nature, our proximity to them, and just sheer numbers,” she added.

There’s also risk of wild pigs infecting the pig industry, thus the pork industry. After an African swine fever breakout in China in 2018, farmers were forced to slaughter 43 million pigs to stop the spread.

So far culling efforts in the U.S. have proven less than fruitful, the population remaining unchanged. The goal has shifted instead to “damage management.” (Ominous.) “In the end, trying to control feral swine far outweigh the costs, experts say — even if those benefits aren’t immediately clear,” Jason Bittel wrote.

That said, nipping the potential for another novel virus in the bud feels immediately clear to me.

More Like This

A robot hand using a keyboard. Articles on CNET written by artificial intelligence recently appeared with numerous mistakes.
CNET’s AI-Assisted Articles Are Making Big Mistakes
UFO in flight above urban park
UFO Sightings Are on the Rise in the US
An antique gas lantern sits on a tabletop in the fading twilight. "Gaslighting" is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2022.
“Gaslighting” Beats Out “Oligarch” and “Cancel Culture” to Become the Official Word of 2022

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Take It From a Woman: How to Buy Lingerie She’ll Actually Wear

Keep Reading

Hands holding a receipt for car feature subscriptions. Automakers are beginning to charge recurring subscription fees for certain features.

5 Questions to Consider Before Cars Become Subscription Hell
Aerial view of Santiago, Chile in front of the Andes Mountains

The 6 Best Luxury Hotels in Santiago, Chile
A glass and a bottle of George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend

George Dickel’s Latest Whiskies Offer Bold Nods to the Past
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off
Flowers, weekender bag and a candle, all great splurge worthy gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2023

The 11 Best Splurge-Worthy Items to Gift for Valentine’s Day
Action in the pits during Practice #3 #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP; Ricky Taylor (USA), Filipe Albuquerque (PRT); Louis Deletraz (CHE), Brandon Hartley (USA)

Inside One of the World's Most Grueling Endurance Races
The movie poster for "Cocaine Bear"

The Best Movies, TV, Games and Music for February
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival