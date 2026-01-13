Culture > Sports

Demand for Cheese Grater Hats Rises After Bears-Packers Game

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 13, 2026 11:26 am EST
Cheese grater
This, but make it a hat.
Jaye Haych/Unsplash

Any time the Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers, there’s going to be plenty of heated banter; long-running sports rivalries tend to have that effect. Put these two teams together in the playoffs and watch as tension rises even more; have a nerve-racking game like last weekend’s come-from-behind Bears victory and you’re in “bragging rights for the ages” territory.

What do hats have to do with any of this? Plenty. The Packers’ online store currently sells 94 different products riffing on the “Cheeseheads” nickname. If you see an NFL fan wearing cheese on their head, you can tell immediately that they’re a Green Bay fan. And with that in mind, some enterprising Bears fans sought a way to respond — and found it in an even more ridiculous piece of attire.

The Athletic’s Jayna Bardahl recently reported on the growing popularity of cheese grater-themed hats. A Texas-based company called Foam Party Hats is responsible for making the stylish headgear — and, with the Bears continuing in the postseason, demand is up. Way up, with even the Bulls getting in on the concept.

Line Dance Into NFL Season With Brock Purdy
Line Dance Into NFL Season With Brock Purdy
 Purdy stars in a new ad that features top hits from Ariat’s Western and workwear collection

At the time Bardahl’s story was published, the waitlist for the cheese grater hats was 7,000. By the time Charles Thrush reported on it for Block Club Chicago, that number had increased to 10,000. The company’s CEO, Manuel Rojas, told Block Club Chicago that Foam Party Hats had hired additional employees to respond to the surge in demand.

“Due to overwhelming viral demand, our production is currently at full capacity,” a message on the company’s website reads. “New orders are scheduled to ship in February at the earliest.” It sure looks like this rivalry has found a new fashion statement.

