Culture > Sports

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

An NFL game could take place in Ireland next year in addition to stops in the U.K.

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 11, 2024 12:19 am
NFL game in London
A pyrotechnic display takes place prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

There was a time not long ago when the concept of a regular-season NFL game played outside of North America seemed wildly implausible. Times have changed; for instance, the NFL has an agreement to play games at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until at least the 2029-30 season. London isn’t the only international city where the league has a presence, either. The NFL has announced games in London, São Paulo, Madrid and Munich for 2024 and 2025.

As it turns out, those aren’t the only cities that the league has its eyes on. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently discussed where the league might be looking to hold games in the future, and he appears to have his sights set on the NFL coming to Dublin sooner rather than later.

“[W]e’re also looking at the potential of another game in the U.K. area in Ireland, possibly,” Goodell said in the lead-up to Sunday’s Giants-Panthers game in Munich. The proposed Dublin game would be one of eight 2025 games to be played overseas, the commissioner added.

Goodell didn’t provide any details on where in Ireland the game would be held. In his report on the news, NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman speculated that Dublin would be the most likely location, with Aviva Stadium or Croke Park as venues that could house a game.

Netflix’s NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games
Netflix’s NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games
 The streaming service’s co-CEO recently offered some hints

Aviva Stadium, with a capacity of 49,000 for football, is generally home to soccer and rugby union games. It has hosted some college football games over the years, though — most recently a Notre Dame-Navy game in 2023. In 2025, it will host a game between Kansas State and Iowa State.

Croke Park has the larger capacity of the two, with space enough to hold 82,300 spectators. It’s also housed college football competitions, including a Penn State-University of Central Florida game in 2013. Wherever the NFL decides to hold the game, there’s no shortage of options in and around Dublin — and, presumably, an appreciative audience for the game as well.

More Like This

Allegiant Stadium
What Has the Last Decade Done to NFL Stadium Beer Prices?
NFL’s Popularity Grows in UK
Thanks to 13 Years of London Games, NFL’s Popularity Grows in UK
Nick Bosa
NFL Fined the 49ers’ Nick Bosa for Political Headgear
London football fans
The NFL’s Latest London Game Has Encouraging News for Expansion Watchers

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
A binocular view looking into the windows of brownstones in Manhattan. Why are we all so obsessed with seeing in other people's homes these days?
I Look in People’s Windows, And So Do You
From Barbour to Blundstones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Blundstones, Blades and Nike Barn Jackets

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear

LSU Football

LSU's Next Home Game Will Have a Live Tiger Present

College football fans in the rain. A recent NCAA agreement allowing schools to directly pay student athletes may increase prices for fans.

What Effect Will Paying College Athletes Have on the Fans?

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar