Culture > Sports

NFL Fined the 49ers’ Nick Bosa for Political Headgear

Bosa wore the hat in a post-game interview last month

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 10, 2024 4:24 pm
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa of the San Francisco reacts as he takes the field during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael Owens/Getty Images

Every professional sports league handles the on-field speech of its players differently. it isn’t an easy task; professional athletes are far from uniform in their beliefs — and that applies to often-contentious subjects like politics, religion and the environment. The NFL is one of the stricter leagues out there when it comes to these matters, and the latest player to run afoul of the league’s policies is 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

The NFL reports that it fined Bosa $11,255.00 for violating the league’s rules about wearing personal messages during a game. In this case, the offense came on October 27, when Bosa appeared for a post-game interview on the field wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

What governs that which players can and cannot display on their person? According to the relevant rule, “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration” unless the league has given its approval. The NFL had not approved Bosa’s choice of headgear, hence the fine.

Last year, Bosa signed a five-year contract extension worth $170 million, so presumably paying this fine is not exactly going to put a dent in his net worth. According to the Associated Press, Bosa recently stated that wearing the hat “was well worth it.”

What’s Star NFL Defensive End Nick Bosa’s Worst Fear? The Same as Yours.
What’s Star NFL Defensive End Nick Bosa’s Worst Fear? The Same as Yours.
 The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is ready for next season with the 49ers

While Bosa’s pro-Donald Trump hat has gotten him plenty of attention, he isn’t the only NFL player to run afoul of the league’s messaging policies. Last month, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ George Pickens was fined $10,231.00 for displaying a profane message in his eye black during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. While Pickens isn’t as highly-paid as Bosa, his fine is also unlikely to sting all that much.

More Like This

Bosa Brothers Dominating on Defense in NFL
Bosa Brothers Nick and Joey Dominate on Defense in NFL’s Week 8
NFL logo
Netflix’s NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games
Allegiant Stadium
What Has the Last Decade Done to NFL Stadium Beer Prices?
Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.
History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
Ulysse Nardin Freak One Navy Blue; Bremont Terra Nova Chronograph Jimmy Chin; Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Date; Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie 'Crossroads' Chronograph; Paulin Model D/E
The 10 Best Watches of the Past Month
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear

LSU Football

LSU's Next Home Game Will Have a Live Tiger Present

College football fans in the rain. A recent NCAA agreement allowing schools to directly pay student athletes may increase prices for fans.

What Effect Will Paying College Athletes Have on the Fans?

Jason Kelce

Please Don't Troll Jason Kelce (or Anyone) Outside Football Games

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar