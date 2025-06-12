Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Stand Out by the Sea with Vilebrequin’s Summer Collection

Go beachside bold this summer

By Shelby Slauer
June 12, 2025 4:08 pm EDT
Two men by the sea lifestyle image
Velibrequin's got the summer styles that pop.
Vilebrequin

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The first day of summer is June 20, and if you’ve endured a long winter like we have here in New York City, we imagine you want to spend as much of it as possible outdoors, or even better, by a body of water. We’re here to help you find the right look for those warm-weather days, whether it’s the perfect swimsuit or an eye-catching poolside ‘fit. Sustainable French luxury brand Velibrequin just released their Disco Infern’eau summer collection, which we feel has all the answers.

The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer
The Best Swim Trunks for Men This Summer
 Make a splash in your new swimmies

Velibrequin was founded in 1971, and their designs are heavily inspired by the “free-spirited fun” of that decade. They’re committed to combining high-end style with eco-friendly innovation. 100% of their swimwear (and 85% of their entire collection) is made from recycled, organic or natural materials.

Their summer collection includes a line of classy yet colorful men’s swim trunks polos, shorts and accessories. Bold prints and two-in-one water-reactive swim trunks define this spunky seaside collection.

We know there’s a lot to choose from, so we’ve taken the time to drop our faves below.

Shop Vilebrequin Summer Collection

Men Pique Cotton Polo VBQ Line
Men Pique Cotton Polo VBQ Line
Buy Here : $195
Men Stretch Shorts Swim Trunks Disco Stars
Men Stretch Shorts Swim Trunks Disco Stars
Buy Here : $325
The Best Swim Trunks Under $100, as Chosen by a Woman
The Best Swim Trunks Under $100, as Chosen by a Woman
 The affordable suits I want to see you in this summer
Men Linen Swim Trunks Solid
Men Linen Swim Trunks Solid
Buy Here : $300
Men Swim Trunks Ronde des tortues Jacquard
Men Swim Trunks Ronde des tortues Jacquard
Buy Here : $385
Men Stretch Swim Trunks Stripes – Vilebrequin x St Regis
Men Stretch Swim Trunks Stripes – Vilebrequin x St Regis
Buy Here : $340

Shelby is a Queens-based writer covering Goods for InsideHook.

