Stand Out by the Sea with Vilebrequin’s Summer Collection

The first day of summer is June 20, and if you’ve endured a long winter like we have here in New York City, we imagine you want to spend as much of it as possible outdoors, or even better, by a body of water. We’re here to help you find the right look for those warm-weather days, whether it’s the perfect swimsuit or an eye-catching poolside ‘fit. Sustainable French luxury brand Velibrequin just released their Disco Infern’eau summer collection, which we feel has all the answers.

Velibrequin was founded in 1971, and their designs are heavily inspired by the “free-spirited fun” of that decade. They’re committed to combining high-end style with eco-friendly innovation. 100% of their swimwear (and 85% of their entire collection) is made from recycled, organic or natural materials.

Their summer collection includes a line of classy yet colorful men’s swim trunks polos, shorts and accessories. Bold prints and two-in-one water-reactive swim trunks define this spunky seaside collection.

We know there’s a lot to choose from, so we’ve taken the time to drop our faves below.

Shop Vilebrequin Summer Collection