Leisure > Autos

International Police Operation Ends With the Return of 35 Stolen Vehicles

Police in the UK and Thailand teamed up for the investigation

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 1, 2024 4:00 pm
Recovered cars
A selection of the stolen cars after they were recovered.
National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service

Eight years ago, law enforcement based in the United Kingdom and Thailand began working together on a wide-ranging investigation. Their quarry was tracking down dozens of luxury vehicles that had been stolen and shipped overseas. If you were a car owner affected by these thefts, you may well have written off your car as gone for good. But this week, the U.K.’s National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service announced the return of 35 cars seized as part of Operation Titanium.

According to the agency, the vehicles had a combined value of more than $7.7 million. “These were obtained on fraudulent finance and within a few days were shipped to Bangkok,” the NaVCIS wrote on Twitter/X. Returning them “took years of work and fantastic assistance from Thai authorities,” the agency added.

In a subsequent post, the agency described the process of returning the cars to their owners. They mentioned in particular one man who had his Lamborghini Huracán Spyder stolen; he “runs a vehicle hire company which nearly folded due to the loss,” the NaVCIS said.

How did the car thieves pull off their heist? A BBC article on the case explained that many of the vehicles affected were stolen using “hire-purchase agreements” and subsequently shipped overseas. Five cars remain missing.

Auto Repairman Charged With Theft of Vintage Cars
Auto Repairman Charged With Theft of Vintage Cars
 Police found dozens of cars in a storage space

Besides the Lamborghini, the thieves also made off with multiple vehicles from BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. Law enforcement searched a total of nine spaces within Bangkok as they recovered the luxury vehicles. High-end cars, international cooperation and an epic timeframe — if this doesn’t turn into a movie or television project before long, I’ll be shocked.

More Like This

Watches
New York’s Luxury Watch Thefts Are Part of a Larger Trend
Range Rover hood
Theft Reports Are Driving Range Rover Prices Down
Why Are Dozens of Hertz Customers Being Accused of Auto Theft?
Why Are Dozens of Hertz Customers Being Accused of Auto Theft?
Engine Start And Stop Button
It’s Easy to Avoid the Way More and More Cars Are Being Stolen

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
a big metal pot of meat chili with a wooden spoon sticking out
A Guide to 11 Beloved Regional Chili Styles in the United States
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

IKEA Hammersmith location

IKEA Expands Its Food Offerings With a London Restaurant

Gifts for men who have everything

15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

The drinking cultures of Europe illustration

The Drinking Cultures of Europe

The Drinking Culture of France

The Drinking Culture of France

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar