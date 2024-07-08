Leisure > Watches

New York’s Luxury Watch Thefts Are Part of a Larger Trend

A set of thefts across NYC is emblematic of something bigger

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 8, 2024 5:34 pm
Watches
Thieves have made off with a lot of expensive watches lately in NYC.
Getty Images

If you’ve been following the news out of New York City, you’re probably aware of a spate of watch thefts that have taken place in Manhattan and Brooklyn. On Monday, Emma Davey at the Brooklyn-based news site Greenpointers reported that a man was robbed of his watch — valued at $10,000 — at gunpoint on a Williamsburg street corner. Davey also noted that this was very similar to a host of similar robberies in the area in which the perpetrators made off with expensive watches and, in a few cases, jewelry.

Earlier this month, Maia Coleman at The New York Times described the robberies as focusing on “restaurants that attract celebrities and Brooklyn’s young creative types.” Whoever the thieves are, they seem to be working as a pair, making use of a moped, brandishing a gun and possessing a good eye for timepieces — one watch they stole, the Times reported, is valued at $100,000. Among the watches stolen in this series of robberies were models by Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex.

It’s unsettling to hear reports of thefts at gunpoint, whether it’s for a few dollars or a watch that costs more than a car. But these thefts in New York are also part of a growing trend. Earlier this year, The Watch Register — a global database monitoring lost and stolen watches — published an anniversary report that declared, “Watch crime has gone from a niche problem to front-page news.”

The Watch Register’s own data shows a clear uptick in watch theft; in the same report, they note that their database now has over 100,000 watches registered as lost or stolen. That number rose dramatically from 2022 to 2023. That rise was echoed in their report’s data on watch thefts, which rose in the U.K. between 2015 and 2023 even as the overall number of thefts there declined.

These watch thefts in Brooklyn and Manhattan are the latest high-profile examples of an ongoing trend. Late last year, Anthony Traina at Hodinkee reported that a growing number of watch manufacturers are offering their customers ways to register the serial numbers of their watches and improve the resources available so that dealers on the secondary market can be confident that what they’re selling was obtained legally.

High-End Watches Inspired Bugatti’s New Hypercar
High-End Watches Inspired Bugatti’s New Hypercar
 The Tourbillon is due in 2026

Databases of high-end watches can act as a counterweight to at least some illicit activity. The Watch Register’s anniversary report declared that it kept over $5 million in stolen and counterfeit watches from being resold. That’s encouraging — but it’s also only a fraction of the $1.9 billion value attributed to lost and stolen watches. And until there’s a flawless system for tracking watches, luxury timepieces are likely to remain an enticing target for enterprising thieves.

More Like This

Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Best Dive Watches of 2024...Thus Far
The Best New Dive Watches of 2024 (So Far) 
The Best Patek Philippe Watches from Watches and Wonders
The Best New Patek Philippe Watches From Watches & Wonders 2024
Rolex and Tudor new watch releases
Rolex and Tudor Just Released a Crop of Awesome New Watches

Leisure
Leisure > Watches
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

Watches

New York's Luxury Watch Thefts Are Part of a Larger Trend

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance

Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 

Noah x Timex

Noah x Timex’s Sold-Out Celestial Timepiece Is Receiving a Rerelease

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours