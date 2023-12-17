Leisure > Autos

Theft Reports Are Driving Range Rover Prices Down

An increase in insurance costs plays a big part here

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 17, 2023 4:35 pm
Range Rover hood
There's good news and bad news for people considering buying a Range Rover.
Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images

What happens when car thieves target a specific make and model of vehicle? Well, besides the obvious: that the risk of having that vehicle stolen ticks up somewhat. The answer involves insurance — specifically, what insurance premiums for the vehicle in question might do, which is to say: increase. And if insurance premiums for a given vehicle skyrocket, that could have an adverse effect on that vehicle’s sales and resales.

Unfortunately for Range Rover drivers in the U.K., that’s exactly what’s happening right now. According to a Bloomberg report (via Autoblog), theft reports are causing insurance costs for Range Rovers to skyrocket, and having the opposite effect on their resale prices. The article delves into the case of one Leeds-based Range Rover Sport owner who saw the resale value of his SUV go from £75,000 to £45,000 in the span of three months, due in part to the cost to insure it. (The same driver was given an insurance quote of £48,000 for his Range Rover Sport.)

Last year, Range Rovers were the U.K.’s most stolen vehicle, and the measures enterprising car thieves have taken to make off with the cars has led their manufacturer to take steps to improve vehicular security. Keyless operations in vehicles might make for convenience, but it can also make cars, trucks and SUVs easier to steal.

Review: 2023 Range Rover Fends Off Luxury SUV Competition With Ease
Review: 2023 Range Rover Fends Off Luxury SUV Competition With Ease
 Land Rover’s near-perfect redesign proves there’s still one name to beat in this category

One expert in the field of used car prices confirmed the issues Range Rovers are experiencing when it comes to resale value. “Although not all models have seen declines, the price performance of used Range Rovers overall has been softer than the much healthier picture of the wider used market,” Auto Trader‘s Erin Baker told Bloomberg. It’s a situation that creates challenges for both car owners and auto manufacturers alike.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Andre Braugher with an Emmy Award
An All-Time Great Television Show Might Finally Come to Streaming Services
A graphic of matches in a row, each a bit more burnt than the one before it.
How “Sleep Minimums” Quietly Steal Years From Our Lives
"SNL" Pongo sketch
Still Need Gift Ideas? "SNL" Has a Terrifying Suggestion.
AI connections
Apparently AI Models Can Create Other AI Models Now
Nike logo
Donated Gold Air Jordans Head to Auction
Pappy Van Winkle bottles
If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam

