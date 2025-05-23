Leisure > Autos

Dodge Announces Details of Electric 2026 Charger Daytona

More information on the gas-powered version is still to come

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 23, 2025 9:13 pm EDT
2026 Dodge Charger
It's the 2026 Dodge Charger!
Stellantis

What does 2026 hold for the Dodge Charger Daytona? At this year’s Midwest Automotive Media Association Spring Rally, the automaker shared details about next year’s iteration of the beloved muscle car — or at least some versions of it. If you’re curious about what the gas-powered version — the Charger Sixpack — has in store, you’ll need to wait until the second half of this year.

One of the main selling points touted by Dodge this week is that the 2026 Chargers will have more high-performance functionality enabled from the outset. The automaker’s announcement included the fact that both the two-door and four-dour 2026 Chargers will be delivered “with full horsepower unlocked.”

Dodge confirmed that it would make its Track Package available for both the two-door and four-door versions of the Charger Daytona. That includes, among other features, the automaker’s Drive Experience Recorder; Brembo brakes on the front and rear wheels (six-point for the former, four-point for the latter) and a black spoiler.

Dodge’s CEO, Matt McAlear, emphasized the design team’s work when revealing the 2026 Charger Daytonas. “It’s a real testament to the Dodge design and engineering teams that apart from two additional doors, the Dodge Charger Daytona sedan embodies the same look and feel as the coupe, with the same widebody exterior, driver-centric interior, muscle car performance and standard all-wheel-drive capability, combined with four-door practicality,” he said in a statement.

As Wesley Wren pointed out in an article for AutoWeek, these new options feel like a refinement of their earlier offerings. Dodge has set itself an ambitious task in getting muscle car fans interested in EVs; based on this news, we’re seeing the next version of that sales pitch.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

