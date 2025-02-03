Leisure > Autos

Dodge’s Next Charger Will Be Gas-Powered

It's coming later in 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 3, 2025 2:40 pm EST
2025 Dodge Charger
A new iteration of the Dodge Charger is coming later this year.
Stellantis

Automakers have a penchant for relaunching familiar names with some big changes under the hood. Consider Jeep’s announcement of the Renegade’s rebirth as an electric vehicle, or Dodge bringing back the Charger as an EV in 2024. But while the idea of an electric muscle car is certainly compelling, Dodge seems to be hedging its bets with the announcement that they’ll be rolling out a gas-powered version later this year.

At January’s National Automobile Dealers Association annual meeting, Stellantis confirmed a number of changes and expansions of their lineup of vehicles in the coming months. Chief among them are “gas-powered Dodge Charger models,” set to be available by the summer of this year.

It’s not clear from the announcement if this is indicative of a larger shift in strategy on Stellantis’s part. One of the other announcements suggests that the automaker is taking a broader strategy: they’re also promising “three all-new Jeep nameplates” along with internal combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains.

“Following a challenging 2024, we told dealers — directly — that we will be consistent and focus on gaining their trust, especially when it comes to our products, our pricing and our incentives,” said Stellantis head of U.S. sales Jeff Kommor in a statement. “We’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response based on these promises and commitments, and we have confidence that 2025 is going to be a great year for the company and dealers alike.”

How Dodge Hopes to Sell Muscle Car Fans on the Idea of EVs
 Dodge has ambitious plans for 2025

Dodge has put a lot of effort behind promoting the electric version of the Charger. It’ll be interesting to see what the rest of the year brings — and what a side-by-side comparison between two versions of this beloved muscle car ends up revealing about each one.

