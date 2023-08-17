The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When you think about products specifically designed for the beach, they have to be both functional and stylish. You need swim shorts that are quick drying, you need a durable cooler, towels and more. So when you consider a timepiece meant to be worn at the beach, it will need to be able to withstand a decent amount of dirt, sand and, obviously, water. A good waterproof watch is the finishing touch of any beach outfit, and there are more than enough styles to meet any need or price point. Whether you’re heading to the lakeshore or just the beach club, here are the six best waterproof watches for the beach.

Seiko Prospex As far as value, there are few more compelling watches than Seiko’s Prospex dive watch lineup. The Japanese brand has several different variations at several different price points, each with its own personality and potential. The version shown here is the special “Manta Ray” edition, named for the creatures on the face of the dial. You still get 200 meters of water resistance and a three-year warranty (although you probably won’t do any sort of service on the watch until well beyond that). Macy's : $625

Casio G-Shock DW5600 G-Shock is having a resurgence as a go-to style for the streetwear crowd (although those in the know have looked to the Casio mainstay as a hardy watch for a long time). You get all of your basic information in a hard plastic-enclosed case with a 200-meter water-resistance rating. It’s not flashy, but it’s become something of a standard (with a new array of colors to boot) and it will surely keep great time for a long time. Casio : $75

Suunto 9 Peak Pro Maybe you’re a burgeoning triathlete, maybe you like to go for a casual swim. Whatever the case, you need a watch that performs, and you don’t really need to look any further than the newest top-level offering from Suunto. There are a whole host of functions that make this ready for just about any water sport, and whichever hobbies you pursue back on land. For this edition, Suunto has really improved the design of the watch, so you can wear it even outside of a workout without looking too athletic. Suunto : $699 $469

Movado Heritage Series Movado is another brand that’s gone through a serious overhaul, moving away from a tired feel, and embracing fun designs like the hues seen here. This is a piece best served for a day on the boat, or perhaps a long lunch at the local beach club. It’s fun, yet serious. Inviting, yet strong. With the multi-color presentation, it’s certainly a conversation starter, too. Movado

Timex Harborside Coast 43mm This simple take on a dive watch is water-resistant to 100 meters and simply looks sharp. Timex has come a long way since its more utilitarian style of yesteryear, and at under $125, this is simply a bargain. This is the watch you can take to a busy beach area and not fret if, for whatever reason, it ends up not making the trip home with you. Macys : $109 Timex : $109

Omega Seamaster 300M There are few more iconic dive watches ever made than the Omega Seamaster. This is James Bond’s watch of choice and is one of the first things people think of when discussing the dive watch category. It oozes class and taste, and while this watch has grown in popularity, Omega has kept it largely traditional, even with several different iterations on tap. It’s certainly an investment, but one that will last for as many beach days as you’re willing to take. Omega : $5,900