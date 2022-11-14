If You Win This Mercedes Sprinter Van, Where Will You Take It?

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

I know a couple people who have done van conversions, turning run-of-the-mill haulers into seriously cushy homes-on-wheels that give suites in boutique hotels a run for their money. The online #vanlife craze never seduced me much, but seeing these well-appointed camper vans in person? That converted me into a believer.

If you’re like me (and most normal people) — not quite up to the task of stripping a vehicle down to its bones and refurbishing it in style, but have dreamt of taking an RV on your own version of the Great American Road Trip — you’ll want to enter the giveaway going on at Omaze. They’re currently offering you the chance to win a Mercedes Sprinter Van with an $80,000 upgrade by Vansmith, one of the best van conversion companies working today. This is an all-in-one adventure machine that’s ready to roll the second it hits the winner’s driveway, no DIY skills needed.

The giveaway has been running for a bit already, but as of right now you’ve got less than three weeks to enter, as the sweepstakes closes on December 2 with the winner announced a month later, around January 4. After you make sure there’s room in the garage (or the driveway, or on the street) and decide to put your name in the hat, use our unique code INSIDEHOOK50 when you enter, which will net you 50 bonus entries.

You’ll definitely want that extra edge, because who wouldn’t want to drive off into the sunset in this spacious Sprinter? Especially once you learn that there’s even more to this Vansmith build than the enticing images let on.

Specifically, this Mercedes Sprinter Van will be outfitted with Vansmith’s Green Package, which utilizes a number of sustainable materials for the build, such as wool for the insulation, beetle kill pine for the ceilings and bamboo for the countertops. But it’s not only about the immediate impact, as this trim also includes a carbon offset package that amounts to 72,000 pounds of CO2. Vansmith is thinking about the entire picture here, so you can drive all around this great land knowing you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle that was made with intention.

Not just you by yourself, mind you. That’s no way to travel. You’ll want to bring someone along for the ride because this van sits (and sleeps, thanks to a full-size bed) two people. There’s also a modern kitchen with a sink and 85-liter fridge, as well as storage for all your gear, snacks and the souvenirs you’ll be collecting along the way. In other words, it’s got everything you absolutely need, more than a few creature comforts, but nothing too complicated for anyone who’s never experienced the RV life before. Plus, it’s a more than manageable size (144-inch wheelbase), so it’s like driving a modern pickup truck, not some monstrous motorhome that’ll leave you with sweaty palms every time you need to park.

So we’ve got the van, your companion, now all you need to do is think about where you’d like to take this roving homebase. There are a few upgrades the winner will get to choose from, so that may impact your grand plans. For those who would choose to add a rear bike rack, maybe you’ll want to scoot to Moab, Utah, to take advantage of their best-in-class mountain bike trails. If you spring for the upgraded suspension and all-terrain tires, maybe you’ll want to go off the beaten path in the Pacific Northwest. We’ve also laid out a number of wanderlust-satisfying itineraries ourselves, from the 20 best scenic drives to the 21 most underrated (and crowd-free) national parks in the country. That should be enough to keep you busy for…a year? Two? Either way, should you land this van, you’ll probably need to negotiate for more time off from work in 2023.

We’re getting ahead of ourselves, though. To make your Mercedes Sprinter Van dreams a reality, you’ll have to actually enter this Omaze giveaway. And for this particular prize, Omaze is raising money to support the Justin J. Watt Foundation, an organization helmed by the current Arizona Cardinal that provides after-school opportunities for middle-school aged kids. A great cause paired with a great vehicle.

You only have until December 2 to enter. When you do, make sure to use code INSIDEHOOK50 to add 50 bonus entries to your count (though there is no donation or payment necessary to enter or win). Oh, and just to be clear, we take no responsibility if you do win and the call of the open road inspires you to quit your job and become a real deal #vanlifer.