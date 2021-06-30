“If you are visiting Maine from somewhere else, the best move is to fly into Boston and drive all the way up to Acadia National Park. It is an absolutely magnificent drive. You never know what kind of weather you are going to get, but no matter what, it’s beautiful. Every time that you stop there is a conversation. Everywhere you go feels like a small town.



One of the first towns you will hit is Kennebunkport, where I live. There are a lot of amazing places to stop for a bite, and people have really tried to support them during this past year. I have to recommend a stop into Musette.



The next stop is Rockland, where you go check out the museum and the Wyeth Center. There are so many things to explore. Getting back on the road you can stick with your coffee, or if you are feeling particularly adventurous with your drink options, you should check out the Maine soda Moxie. There’s a place called Graffam Bros Lobster in Rockport where you can still get it in the bottle.



One of the other crucial food destinations is Lost Kitchen, which has incredible food and is in Freedom, Maine. The rest of the trip up takes you by Moose Point State Park, and if you are in a convertible the wind will be brushing on your face.



Once you are in Acadia try to get a mountain bike and explore all the little carriage roads in the park. There is so much great mountain biking in the area. Give yourself as many days as possible, so that you can hit each of the little towns in the area, too.”